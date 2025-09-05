When the government rolled out the Parish Development Model (PDM) in 2021, many Ugandans, including some within the political class, dismissed it as mere campaign rhetoric by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to win re-election.

Four years later, however, the PDM is proving its critics wrong. The programme has defied the odds that hampered earlier government poverty-alleviation initiatives, gaining widespread approval across the country in terms of both awareness and tangible benefits.

In Kawempe Division, each Parish has received shs100 million PDM cash each year for the last three years, and the results are tangible. This means that each Parish has received shs300 million PDM cash in the last three years. Kawempe Division has 22 parishes, meaning that for the last three years, Kawempe Division has received shs6.6 billion in PDM cash.

Launched under the 2021–2026 manifesto theme, “Securing Your Future,” PDM was introduced by our leader, President Yoweri Museveni, as one of the major pillars of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Government strategy to empower citizens jump into the money economy.

It is also a multi-sectoral strategy aimed at moving 39% of households from subsistence farming into the money economy.

As the 2026 elections draw near, PDM stands out not only as a flagship programme for the NRM government but also as a model that has genuinely transforming lives.

The programme continues to enjoy growing approval across the country, with citizens in urban centres, especially Kampala, picking up this vital and magic bullet programme of President Yoweri Museveni to improve their welfare in an organised and steady way.

During the PDM tours, President Yoweri Museveni underscored the programme’s mission at a rally held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds: “Let each home enter the money economy. This is our revolution of peace, development, and wealth creation.”

This message by our dear leader and father of the nation made the cheer the gains of PDM.

PDM was designed to correct the shortcomings of earlier government programmes that struggled with limited reach at the parish level and failed to align with Uganda’s broader industrialisation and food security goals.

A recent survey that evaluated over 50 free government programmes in terms of awareness and impact revealed that PDM outperformed all others, both in reach and effectiveness.

The findings underscored the need for other initiatives to improve visibility, accessibility, and support mechanisms to ensure more equitable community benefits.

PDM’s implementation framework focuses on increasing production, processing, and marketing, alongside improving grassroots infrastructure and service delivery.

When flagging off the programme in Kibuku District in February 2022, shortly after his re-election, President Yoweri Museveni reaffirmed the government’s commitment: “During the recently concluded elections, we promised you that this term would be a Kisanja for creating wealth, jobs, and incomes for all Ugandans.”

The programme was structured around seven pillars: production, storage, processing and marketing; infrastructure and economic services; financial inclusion; social services; mindset change; a parish-based management information system; and governance and administration.

The Ministry of Finance report released last month revealed that 2,896,114 beneficiaries had accessed the Parish Revolving Fund (PRF), with over sh3.2 trillion disbursed directly to PDM SACCO accounts in 10,594 parishes. Of that amount, shs2.8 trillion had reached final beneficiaries, representing a disbursement rate of 87.49%. A balance of shs407.9 billion remained undisbursed.

So, in my view, Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) had played a crucial role in reducing national poverty to 39%, and PDM has now sorted the remaining vulnerable population.

PDM has also lifted the last group out of poverty. If we can reduce poverty to just 5%, then the Government can focus on creating a solid welfare system for the poorest of the poor.

In Kawempe Division, PDM has been well used. The poor have invested the money wisely, and there is visible impact in the area—just like across the country.

Therefore, the combined effects of PDM, Emyooga, Operation Wealth Creation, the Youth Livelihood Programme, and the Uganda Women Empowerment Programme are transforming communities.

The writer is the deputy RCC Kampala City in charge of Kawempe Division