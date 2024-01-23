Over a month ago, Julius Malema, a political activist from South Africa, led a demonstration outside the embassy of Israel in South Africa castigating Israel for attacking Palestine. Relating to the events of the apartheid movement that was led by Nelson Mandela, in South Africa, Malema called upon the whole of Africa to unite and stand with Palestine against Israel’s terrorism. The tirade and convictions of Julius Malema, were seemingly justified for several reasons. One, the narrative by mainstream media is awash with footage of Israel bombing hospitals in Palestine. This has, understandably, led to untold pain and anger regarding the actions of Israel.

At a recent tribunal held in South Africa, Israel was pinned for its atrocities in Palestine. Again, at the opening of the Non-Aligned Members (NAM) summit held in Kampala, Uganda, a Palestinian leader called upon the 124 member states to stand with Palestine against the carnage that Israel is wrecking upon Palestine.

Irrespective of the actions of Israel however, there is a certain segment of people that side with Israel based on their Christian faith. Malema did not mince words for this kind during the demonstration in South Africa which took place right outside the Israel Embassy. He pointed out that those who practiced apartheid in South Africa also claimed that they were sent of God. He further said that the Israel war is in no way a holy war, as claimed by some. He further urged that there should be no cooperation agreement that should be signed with Israel because they are terrorists who were constantly encroaching on Palestinian land.

The intention of this article, is to have the world gain insight into the reasons as to why some believers in Christ, world over, seem to irrationally and thoughtlessly side with Israel, with total disregard of obvious human rights violations, against the logic of Malema and similar voices. The first line of defense in siding with Israel is that of the mainstream media which portrays Israel as merciless murderers. Those who follow other news channels run by Israel have a different narrative. The Israel army is portrayed as a compassionate entity that cares to preserve the dignity of the Palestine people especially women and children. This particular argument cannot be resolved conclusively for the obvious reason that supporters from both sides are not on ground in Palestine to ascertain the facts.

The second and main argument for those that side with Israel based on biblical faith rotates around belief that this nation was chosen by God to demonstrate His superiority over other deities. This summary can best be explained by the biblical story of creation. Prior to the creation of man, this God had made other powerful beings, who had become hostile to Him. It pleased this God to make for Himself human beings, as the new friends He could relate and commune with. However, the renegade beings sought to disrupt the beautiful relationship that God enjoyed with man by turning man against God.

With time, man’s attention was completely and cunningly diverted from relating/obeying their God and focusing on these beings (gods/deities). God then looked for, and found a man (Abraham) whose heart still held reverence for Him. Through Abraham and his descendants, God chose to demonstrate to the rest of mankind that he was supreme. There was recurrent enmity between these two sides, that would lead to wars between the men who trusted in these deities and the men who trusted in the God of heaven. Each would call upon their deity in these wars. Abraham, fully trusting in God, would effortlessly go ahead to win wars. His fields would yield supernaturally and this resulted in unparalleled wealth for him and this made him a source of envy.

According to God’s plan, the rest of the people would then be drawn to seek the reasons as to why Abraham prospered greatly, only to discover that Abraham’s secret was his relationship with this God, the creator of the universe. God sought to demonstrate that He was supreme above the powers of the other beings, whom he had endowed with some of His supernatural powers when creating them. However, he had reserved, some extra powers for Himself, that he did not share with the renegade beings. As an example, the other beings do not have the ability to create other human beings. The fight for the hearts of humans by deities was and is still on, for the humans created by the God of the bible.

Both sides (God and the renegade army) have been convincing their followers that they are superior. In wars, God made sure that Abraham and his descendants, the Israelites, came out as winners regardless of the odds that were against them. The intention as mentioned earlier, was to show that this God is supreme and that those who trusted in him could never be ashamed. In some of these wars, God would command the Israelites to dispossess the inhabitants of the land. In Numbers 33:53 for example, God commanded the Israelites to dispossess the inhabitants of the land and take it. In Numbers 31, the Israelites killed all the men and the women of Midian at the command of the Lord. Such losses have not stopped the renegades from fighting for dominance and from spurring on their faithfuls.

The quick question is, why would God command for human beings to be killed? This answer can be answered by appreciating God’s rationale/perspective for doing this. He created His world, and if the world is not functioning to his satisfaction, he is entitled to doing whatever he pleases to correct the situation. “Do not kill,” is one of the 10 commandments of the Lord to the Israelites. It is important to note however, that this commandment was to Israelites regarding other Israelites. It was not given to Israelites regarding other kindred.

The top issue regarding the killings in the Middle East rotates around land. Apparently, Israel keeps encroaching on Palestinian land. Biblically however, this God, to show his muscle, commanded the Israelites to go and take on some land. In fact, he warned them that the land they are going to take over has inhabitants, however, they shouldn’t fear because he would help them take over. It is highly likely therefore, that the Israelites are still riding on the commands to kill and take over land, in their approach to the issues in the Middle East.

Historically, meetings have been taking place to resolve the impasse in the middle East with Israel. In the face of biblical commands from God such as killing, if need be, in order to take over, it stands to be seen how the impasse in the Middle East will be resolved. In addition, several nations and people seem to blindly support Israel in spite of its perceived fouls. This however, is also a command that has a blessing attached to it. This particular biblical command in Psalms 122:6 encourages the praying for Israel. In fact, it states that those who stand with Jerusalem will prosper. This alone is enough for believers to side with Israel whether they are right or wrong.

Agnes K. Namaganda

