KAMPALA, Uganda — A high-profile legal challenge is testing the public service reforms, as a retired water commissioner seeks a new contract despite a large pool of eligible and experienced engineers. The controversy has drawn the Ministries of Water and Environment and Public Service into the spotlight, particularly the head of public service, Lucy Nakyobe, who has contradicted her earlier directive on retiring officials and chose to bend rules to favor Eng. John Mary Vianne Twinomujuni, who seeks to stay in office despite hitting the retirement age.

The dispute involving Eng. Twinomujuni, who turned 60, the mandatory retirement age, on July 13, 2025, now continues to pervade public scrutiny.

Instead of leaving his post, he reportedly, was offered a new three-year contract as commissioner for urban water supply and sewerage services with the backing of Ms. Nakyobe.

A lawsuit filed in the High Court at Kampala accuses senior officials of manipulating public service rules to keep Twinomujuni in office. The case, Misc. Cause No. HCT-00-CV-MC-0217, was submitted on Aug. 29 by activist Atuhire B. through Tibaijuka and Co. Advocates. It names Twinomujuni, Ms. Nakyobe, ministry Permanent Secretary Alfred Okidi and the attorney general as respondents.

The suit argues that retaining Twinomujuni without advertising the position violates the rights of other qualified officers.

Sources within the ministry said resentment is growing among staff. The Directorate of Water Development has at least 11 assistant commissioners, each with more than 20 years of experience and advanced degrees, who are eligible for the job.

Among them are Dr. Eng. Felix Twinomucunguzi, Eng. Richard Matua, and Eng. Herbert Nuwamanya in the Urban Water Department; Eng. Ronald Kasozi, Eng. Kizito Henry, and Eng. Kato Kayizi is in Water for Production, and several others are across Rural Water, Eng. Ahmed Sentumbwe, Dr. Eng. Frank Tumwine, Eng. Olwenyi Lambert, under Water Utility; Dr. Eng. Frank Kweronda and Liaison departments; and Eng.Ivan Birungi.

“These officers have given their entire careers to this ministry, yet when the opportunity arises, the job is ring-fenced for someone already past retirement,” said one insider, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Court documents highlight that Twinomujuni was controversially appointed in 2021 despite being less experienced than several contenders.

Affidavits further allege that he was absent without official leave for over 80% of working days in the year before retirement.

Despite these claims, lawyers for the petitioners said Nakyobe personally authorized him to remain in office, citing a directive from President Museveni. In her letter, she called his continued stay an “administrative stopgap” to prevent disruption while his new contract was formalized. However, the petition’s supporting documents include a letter from the president that shows Nakyobe highly recommended Twinomujuni for the contract. Ms Nakyobe is accused of manipulating the president and contradicting her earlier position on making sure that retiring government officials leave office.

The legal challenge exposes a clear contradiction: Nakyobe recently issued a directive to all permanent secretaries to stop extending contracts for retired civil servants. “If a senior person has retired, their understudy should immediately occupy the position,” she said at the 5th Administrative Officers’ Forum, promising to enforce the ban in collaboration with the Public Service Commission.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction to block Twinomujuni’s reappointment, an order to competitively advertise the position, and compensation for legal costs.

The public awaits the court’s direction on the sticky issue.