The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, extended her thanks to the people of Budiope West constituency for voting her in the recent NRM primary elections as the NRM Flag Bearer.

Minister Babalanda won the NRM elections with a landslide victory of 99,832 votes, with a percentage of 80.2%. Her competitors petitioned, and still the tribunal ruled in her favour after the petitioners failed to challenge her victory. On this ground, the minister had to invite her voters to a thanksgiving to thank God and celebrate together for the win.

Minister Babalanda also launched her manifesto that aims to transform the people of Budiope West in all sectors of service.

Minister urged the people of Buyende to combine efforts to fight poverty in the area and take note of the message that H.E. the President tells Ugandans on how to come out of poverty with “ekibalo”.

As a way of supporting the community, the minister donated four motorcycles to the religious leaders under the Anglican Church. After previously giving the 4 motorcycles to Mulism and 4 to Catholic religious leaders to help them in the movement as they spread the word of God to regulate the level of criminality in the area.

The Minister donated 6 tents for a social gathering to the Kidera Town council, Kidera Sub-County, Buyanja Sub-county.

Minister Babalanda appealed to the people of Budiope to vote for NRM to strengthen the chain of development and protect the gains of NRM.

PS Hajji Yunus Kakande rallied support for NRM and Hon. Milly Babalanda.

Making his speech during Hon. Minister Milly Babalanda’s thanksgiving, the Permanent Secretary of the office to the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande, has hailed the Minister for President Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda for leading the journey to transform Buyende District and argued that the locals of Budiope West should support her agenda to reach the parliament and support President Museveni.

The Minister of State also attended the event for Youth and Children’s Affairs, Hon. Balamu Barugahara, Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President, Hon. Diana Mutasingwa, Dean of RDCs, Mbabazi Justine, RDCs, Local Leaders and other special guests.