In a shocking turn of events, Matyazo village, in the heart of Kisoro district, was marred by a horrifying incident that took place on the evening of August 29, 2023. A five-year-old boy, identified as Junior Aloysius, lost his life in a tragic incident that has left the community in shock and disbelief.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 PM when Elias Kabeni, a 31-year-old peasant and the father of the deceased, went to his mother’s residence, seeking to retrieve a key to his house. Little did anyone know that this simple act would lead to a chain of events that would forever alter the lives of those involved.

Elias Kabeni, after collecting the key, made the fateful decision to take his son with him on the journey back home, just a short distance away. However, the journey that should have been routine took a sinister turn. It is alleged that along the way, Elias Kabeni carried out a horrifying act, cutting the throat of his own son, Junior Aloysius. After committing this heinous act, he fled the scene, leaving the lifeless body of his son behind.

Moments later, Elias Kabeni surrendered himself to the authorities at Kisoro Police Station, leaving the community bewildered by his actions. The police swiftly launched an investigation into the matter, with the scene being examined by the Officer-in-Charge of Kisoro Police Station, SP Asiimwe Pious, and his team. The victim’s body was transferred to Kisoro Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination to shed light on the exact cause of death.

Tragically, it has been revealed that a domestic dispute may have been the underlying motive behind this appalling crime. The investigation has unveiled that Elias Kabeni and his wife had been embroiled in an argument about the biological father of Junior Aloysius. The wife had reportedly disclosed to Elias that the child was not his, and it’s believed that this revelation drove him to commit the unspeakable act of taking his own son’s life.

According to the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate, more investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the unfortunate incident.

Maate also advised married couples to seek solving their grievances in available authorities,than resorting to heinous acts.