The Lord mayor of kampala Haji Erias Lukwago has praised the late Dr. Paul kawanga Semogerere for having left a good legacy that will teach all generations the right procedures of executing political duties.

Lukwago was attending the Dr. Paul Kawanga Semogerere Legacy Conference that took place on Tuesday 29th August 2023 .

The conference ran under the theme Dr. Paul Kawanga Semogerere a Life of fulfillment ,principles and achievements.

Dr Semogerere was a Ugandan politician who was the leader of the Democratic Party for 25 years, and one of the main players in Ugandan politics until his retirement in 2005.

He died on 18th November 2022.

Now during his legacy conference,his worship Erias Lukwago said the Late had outstanding attributes describing him as political Patriarch, a jurist who was well grounded on matters of jurisprudence, a vanguard of rule of law, constitutionalism, Governance and social justice, a nationalist who loved both Buganda and Uganda, one who loved his faith and God, a diplomat, an encyclopedia with a wealth of information and experience, a prolific writter who loved keeping records, an embodiment of values of humility, love, tolerance and respect.

He further stated that Dr. Semogerere was a champion of public interest litigation and the his legacy will be best honored when the decisions arising out of his numerous public interest litigations are implemented.

Dr. Kizza Besigye stated that he agrees with Dr. Semogerere’s vision of Unity in diversity adding that political actors should strive to achieve this vision to immortalise the legacy of Dr. Semogerere.

He said that he regrets the violence that occurred during the Bush war because violence only begets violence, calling on all actors to resist taking the path of violence.

While reminiscing the memory of his father, Dr.Karoli Ssemogerere said he often heard his father state that a one Party state is ridiculous because it’s neither democratic nor African. He appealed to Politicians to desist from Politics of Violence adding that the family plans to preserve the legacy of his father by reestablishing the foundation for African Development and setting up a memorial Library.

Dr. Germina Semogerere wife to the Late Dr.P.K Semogerere said she preferred a legacy conference to a memorial lecture in honor of her husband to enable the current generation appreciate and build on his legacy contribution adding that his non violence approach to Politics saved so many lives that would have otherwise been lost during the turbulent political times in Country.

Prince David Kintu Wassajja said Dr. Ssemogerere deployed a calm voice of reason in pursuit of the common good adding that he was a statesman, who avoided politics of manipulation and preached Unity as a basis for federal system of Governance.

“He was a good and respectable man who made Buganda and Uganda proud of his values” he said.

Archbishop Paul Semogerere observed that a peaceful change in the Country is still possible and actors should not lose hope, he encouraged and thanked all who have committed themselves to preserving the legacy of Dr. Paul Kawanga Semogerere.

During the conference a website and next phase of the Unity in Diversity political engagements that was lauded by MPs, representatives of political parties and political actors present was launched, as part of the legacy projects.