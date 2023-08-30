As the countdown to the highly anticipated Tusker Lite Mountain Rwenzori Marathon enters its final stretch, a league of dedicated sponsors has emerged, injecting a renewed sense of vigor into the event.

In a dynamic synergy of sportsmanship and corporate philanthropy, Britam Insurance and CFAO Motors have joined the stage set for an exhilarating display of human endurance.

With just a few days remaining until the starting gunfires, the collaborative efforts between Britam, CFAO Motors, and the marathon organizers underscore not only their commitment to athletic excellence but also their dedication to making a positive impact on the community.

Addressing journalists at Isaac Tegule, on Monday the marketing manager of CFAO Motors said they are delighted as a brand to take part in the long-waited Tusker Lite Mountain Rwenzori Marathon and promised to offer lead cars for the runners.

“This is the second edition and it’s positioned, it’s a marathon that is good for everybody, and as CFAO Motors we found this a noble cause to partner with, especially on the aspect of sustainability, and environmental protection, but as well as contributing to talent development and tourism growth in our country. For this edition, CFAO Motors will be offering lead cars for 22 and 21 km routes and we are going in with a Toyota brand to support the noble cause. And we are so optimistic that this marathon will grow up more and more,” he said.

He added that in the future, CFAO Motors will scale up its involvement with more environmentally friendly solutions.

Speaking on behalf of Britam, Richard Mwebesa the Business Development Manager revealed that the insurance company sponsored the marathon with over Shs66.5 million, where Shs16.5m is cash while Shs50m is a package for insurance that will mainly cater for the liabilities that will be at the event after the marathon, Shs1m per person.

“Being that this marathon also lies in our philosophy as Britam to support communities, we know the impact and effect that this marathon is going to make on the hosts especially those in Kasese, the SME’s of course as a catalyst for tourism and attract a number of globe players who will participate. This marathon is also going to improve the welfare of the hospitality sector since all hotels around Kasese have been fully booked and there is a lot that is going to take place in terms of economic boom, so we are proud to associate with this noble cause and we in believe sports. Lastly, we believe in having a healthy and more prosperous future not only this year,”

Amos Masaba Wekesa one of the organizers of the Tusker Lite Mountain Rwenzori M arathon ponsors on board. Commenting on Britam’s package Mr Wekasa said “We all know that in sports insurance is such an important aspect of travel and we are hoping that whoever arrives in the country is able to sign an insurance policy with Britam. Sports is more challenging and engaging and the more it is, the more we need insurance covers, so we are very happy that we have Britam on board.”

He added that the marathon is going to have a great impact on the people of Kasese economically. “We all know that hotels are already booked now we are encouraging people to go and book in Fort Portal, Bushenyi, and Ishaka because the idea about the marathon is to bring opportunities to people, and to bring opportunities to people is what Ugandans need. Ugandans don’t need handouts.”

He also welcomed CFAO Motors for their pledging to offer a lead car that will provide perfect timing for the runners.

“We are excited to have Toyota on the board, we all know that many big marathons have got a Toyota leading the way in terms of the timing system, first of all, it brings accuracy to run and one of the key things in the Rwenzori marathon is the timing when you don’t time a marathon very well you disorganizer a number of top runners, therefore, we are happy to have CFAO Motors on board,” he said.

Tusker Lite Mountain Rwenzori Marathon is to take place on Saturday at the foothills of the snowcapped 5,109-meter Ruwenzori ranges, Starting at 6 o’clock runners will worm up, and by 7:30 am all the departures of the runners will have been done including the 5km fun runners.

Meanwhile, the aim of the marathon in question is to promote healthy living, boost tourism in the region, and support local communities through the power of running by bringing together local and international runners.

in the first edition last year over 800 runners participated, however so far over 1,500 runners have been registered and according to Mr Wekasa, they intend to have about 2,500 runners over the weekend.