A few years back, the good Pastor Aloysius Bugingo publicly burnt a collection of bible copies. Netugamba nti kale, eryo ddembe lye and we moved on.

Two weeks ago, I opined here that it is now evident, Ugandan pastors have written their own bible. I called ‘ekitabo kyaffe e kitukuvu’ OR the ‘the Ugandan holy book.’ Hmmm..abamu ne mugamba nti neyogeza nnyo.

Yesterday – the man most Ugandan balokole fondly refer to as ‘jajja w’obulokole mu Uganda’ Pr Simeon Kayiwa yakatyemudde. Not only was he the pastor who attended and officially blessed ‘prayed for’ our newly wedded couple Bugingo and Susan Makula (culturally), he said this in an interview I personally watched;

1). That God recieves everyone in his own way. “Buli omu katonda amwaniliza mu ngeri ye” and therefore he has no problem with the newly weds.

2). That if Teddy has any issue with this, she should go to him (Kayiwa) and explain what the issue is “njitunulemu ndabe ekyo kumukolera” kubanga ne Teddy mwana wange.”

3). His advise to court “I advise court to listen to the voice of possible consequences if it forces Bugingo and Teddy to get back together. Abantu bano webituuse bayinza n’okuttingana”

4) That love is an issue of the heart not law or the bible. “we need to be realistic and not think that Bugingo and Teddy can love each other again.”

5) That okwagalana kulina okubeera mu benefits zetweetaaga

If I hadn’t personally watched Kayiwa in this interview, I would have sworn that this was a lie. It isn’t. Jajjja w’obulokole is not only siding with Pr Bugingo, he is warning court NOT TO DARE interfere because these are issues of the heart not law.

Analysis:

1) Not once did Pr Kayiwa make reference to the Holy Bible. Not once.

2) Kayiwa says love is an issue of the heart NOT law or bible.

3) Kayiwa doesn’t think Teddy should have an issue. He is waiting to hear from her what her problem is and then he advises her.

4) Kayiwa says we need to be ‘realistic’ not follow the bible blindly.

5) Kayiwa implied that any one is free to do what they want because ‘God receives each one their own way’.

All along, my problem has not been Bugingo’s choice to marry 2 wives. It’s his life. His faith. My problem has been and still is the bigger picture – the faith. The christian faith. Where are these acts of so called leading pastors leaving the christian faith?

Kayiwa like Bugingo, is literally saying “Put the bible aside. We are now reasoning as humans.”

And the other pastors cannot rise up to protest against these acts because all are guilty of doing exactly the same – interpreting the bible okuyisaawo kye bagala.

In blessing Bugingo’s new marriage, Pr Kayiwa took sides. The same Kayiwa who weds couples every week and has marrieds fellowships he presides over regulalry. So what does Kayiwa tell couples he counsels? And by the way, does he also have more than one wife officially?

In short – what are pastors telling us? Ekkanisa ekyatugamba ki?

Obulokole bwawukana butya ku nzikiriza endala?

People stay home. Read your bible and pray everyday. Muve ku bantu abeyita ba pasita. Mujja kugwa eddalu.

Kiki ekigenda mu maaso? This is Pr Kayiwa am talking about not Bugingo!!! Kayiwa.

Bugingo musonyiye. A student cannot be greater than his master. Kitalo.