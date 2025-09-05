KAMPALA: Stanbic Bank Uganda has unveiled a refreshed SupaDupa Campaign, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to provide customer-centric financial solutions that meet their needs.

Speaking at a news conference in Kampala, Israel Arinaitwe, Head of Personal Banking, described the revamped campaign as a practical step toward for easing borrowing for Ugandans and driving financial inclusion.

The centerpiece of the announcement is an extension of the repayment period for unsecured commercial loans from 84 months to 120 months. The longer tenor translates into lower monthly installments, giving borrowers greater financial breathing room and more predictability in managing their finances.

Arinaitwe said the new loan tenor extends unsecured commercial loans to a maximum of 120 months and is open to both salaried and self-employed borrowers. Customers can access up to UGX 350 million on the same 120-month horizon.

He said the move is part of a strategic commitment to empower targeted segments such as youth, women, and farmers, while also supporting the expansion of financial inclusion across the country.

Arinaitwe said, “The new policy aligns with our purpose: ‘Uganda is our home; we drive her growth.’ This extension gives you more breathing room with easier monthly installment.”

He stressed Stanbic’s responsibility-driven approach to lending and assured customers that repayment plans will be tailored to real-life circumstances. He also highlighted that the initiative is informed by feedback from clients and carries practical benefits for borrowers.

Melissa Nyakwera, Stanbic’s Head of Commercial Banking, said the initiative not only caters for those running businesses and educational institutions but also comes with incentives for those paying school fees through the bank’s digital platforms.

“As we approach this crucial back-to-school period, we recognize that paying school fees can be daunting. We’re offering our clients opportunities to win cash backs of up to UGX 200,000,” Nyakwera said.

She said the cash-back opportunities apply to payments made via Stanbic’s FlexiPay, Agent Banking, and USSD *290# channels, which enable convenient, trackable payments from anywhere, at any time.

Nyakwera encouraged guardians, parents, and school administrators to embrace the Back-to-School Campaign, noting that the bank’s digital solutions are designed with user needs in mind.

She said, “Every payment through these channels is quick, secure, and trackable, with instant confirmation and a clear receipt for records.”

This underscores Stanbic’s commitment to building a more inclusive financial ecosystem where education is accessible, affordable, and stress-free.

Prospective borrowers are invited to visit Stanbic Bank branches or connect with the digital banking team to explore the 120-month unsecured option. Existing customers should speak with their relationship manager to review terms and identify the best path forward.