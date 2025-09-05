Kampala, Uganda – In a fiery outburst that has electrified the nation, Ugandan opposition leader and music icon Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, has condemned the High Court’s latest decision to deny bail to veteran politician Dr. Kizza Besigye and his aide Hajj Obeid Lutale. Speaking with the passion of a revolutionary and the rhythm of a protest anthem, Bobi Wine took to X earlier today, declaring, “This is a travesty of justice!

Over 260 days of detention without trial, and the court dares to ignore the truth? The people will not stand for this chaos!

” The High Court in Kampala, in a ruling delivered via email by Justice Emmanuel Baguma, dismissed the bail application, asserting that the remand period for Besigye and Lutale began on February 21, 2025—when they were charged in a civilian court—rather than from their initial detention under a military court. This calculation, which excludes over eight months of prior custody, has sparked widespread fury among opposition supporters and human rights advocates, with Bobi Wine leading the charge.

“These so-called judges are playing games with our freedom!” Bobi Wine exclaimed in his X post, accompanied by striking images of Besigye and Lutale behind bars, their faces etched with resilience. “The military court’s time counts—260 days of stolen liberty! What’s the difference between their kangaroo courts and this civilian farce?

Nothing but a mask for Museveni’s tyranny! ”

Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and former ally of President Yoweri Museveni, and Lutale have been held since November 20, 2024, following their dramatic abduction in Nairobi, Kenya. Charged with treason and misprision of treason, the duo’s case has become a rallying cry for the opposition, with Bobi Wine amplifying the injustice.

“This is not just about Kizza and Obeid—it’s about every Ugandan silenced by this regime!” he declared, his words pulsing with the energy of his hit songs like “Ghetto” and “Kiwani.”

The ruling has intensified debates over judicial fairness, with critics arguing that the court’s decision reflects political pressure from Museveni’s government ahead of the 2026 elections. Bobi Wine, who himself faced arrest and violence during his 2021 presidential run, seized the moment to rally his supporters. “When judges use legal tricks to crush justice, chaos is the result! We must rise—#FreeKizzaBesigye #FreeAllPoliticalPrisonersinUganda!” he urged, his hashtags trending across social media platforms.

Supporters echoed his sentiment, with posts from figures like Winnie Byanyima, Besigye’s wife, and David Rubongoya highlighting the international spotlight on Uganda’s judicial system. “Justice must be seen to be done,” Byanyima wrote, while Rubongoya accused the court of “groping in the dark” to justify the detention.

The controversy has also drawn attention from the diaspora, with Bobi Wine’s recent Canadian tour fueling calls for global pressure on Museveni’s administration. The government, however, maintains that the detention is lawful, with Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka arguing that Besigye’s history of alleged court absconding and the gravity of the charges—potentially carrying the death penalty—justify the decision. Yet, this stance has only fueled Bobi Wine’s fiery rhetoric.

“They call it law, but it’s oppression! We will fight with every beat of our hearts until freedom rings!” he vowed, his words resonating with the youth who see him as a beacon of hope. As the nation braces for more protests, Bobi Wine’s unyielding energy promises to keep the struggle alive. With the 2026 election looming, the denied bail has become a battle cry, turning a courtroom decision into a movement that could shake the foundations of Museveni’s 39-year rule. Stay tuned as this story unfolds with the pulse of Uganda’s resistance!