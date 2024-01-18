The presence of the Non-Aligned Movement in our nation marks a significant opportunity for Uganda to engage diplomatically and foster cooperation with a diverse array of nations. This summit serves as a valuable platform for diplomatic engagement, providing Ugandans with the chance to tap into various opportunities that arise.

Beyond diplomatic interactions, the summit holds the promise of forging economic partnerships, facilitating cultural exchanges, and fostering opportunities for shared development initiatives. These collaborative efforts have the potential to contribute positively not only to our national development but also to the broader global landscape.

As the summit happens, Uganda becomes more visible globally. This event is like a catalyst that helps us decide how we want to deal with other countries on many different matters. The ongoing talks and meetings in the summit help us form well-thought-out opinions, showing that Uganda is actively participating and involved in global affairs.

In embracing the opportunities presented by the Non-Aligned Movement, Uganda demonstrates its commitment to constructive dialogue, cooperation, and the pursuit of shared goals for the benefit of our nation and the broader international community.

As an observer who has closely followed the organization of this event from its inception, it is evident that it has brought forth numerous opportunities for the people of Uganda. The impact has already been substantial, with over a thousand drivers and hundreds of medical workers deployed.

The construction of roads to facilitate the movement of delegates has not only served the immediate needs of the summit but has also proven to be a source of employment for a considerable number of individuals. The engagement of people in road construction companies during this period has not only addressed infrastructure requirements but has also laid the groundwork for sustained economic benefits, making the summit a catalyst for positive change.

It is noteworthy that the leadership’s support for the government during this event has played a pivotal role in realizing these opportunities. The collaborative efforts between the government and various stakeholders have created an environment conducive to maximizing the benefits that the summit brings to the people. This collaborative approach is indicative of the commitment to harnessing the full potential of the event for the broader welfare of the nation.

As the summit keeps going, we expect good things to keep happening. The positive effects we’re seeing now, like creating jobs and boosting the economy, are likely to continue and reach even more people. This shows that planning for the summit was smart, and everyone is working together to make our society better through diplomatic events like this.

We understand that people see things differently, especially the older generation who may not fully understand why the summits are important. We’ve noticed that some leaders, including one leader in Kampala, don’t seem to know much about what’s happening. It’s important to be sensitive and understanding because people have different ways of looking at things.

While it was anticipated that the opposition would act with respect and encourage public attention to the ongoing events, there seems to be a divergence from this expectation. Rather than fostering a shared understanding, some members of the opposition appear to be engaging in a more confrontational approach, seeking attention through what may be perceived as disruptive noise.

Diplomatic talk works well when we understand, respect, and appreciate different opinions. Creating an environment of open conversation and careful engagement helps us have a more positive discussion that goes beyond political disagreements. This way, we can concentrate on what we all have in common and work together for the success and well-being of our country.

In a recent press briefing, one of the individuals from the opposition was heard suggesting plans to incite demonstrations and riots among Ugandans. It is disheartening to witness leaders adopting such an approach, especially during times when our collective focus should be on showcasing unity and progress as a nation.

These actions are indicative of a quest for attention at the expense of fostering a sense of national pride and togetherness. Rather than contributing to the positive image of Uganda, some individuals resort to divisive tactics that could tarnish the reputation of our country both domestically and on the international stage.

While we acknowledge the freedom of expression that individuals enjoy, it is essential to exercise this right responsibly. Maintaining a positive image is a collective responsibility, and leaders should be mindful of the impact their words can have on the perception of Uganda globally. Every country endeavors to present its best self to the world, and Uganda should be no exception.

It is crucial for leaders to recognize the impact of their statements on the nation’s reputation. As responsible citizens, our duty is to promote a positive image of Uganda, acknowledging our challenges while also celebrating our successes. In doing so, we contribute to a narrative that aligns with the values of unity, progress, and the shared aspirations of our diverse population.

We want to share with everyone that Uganda is an amazing destination with friendly and welcoming people. Our country has seen stable and strong economic growth, averaging 6.2% over the past 37 years. Uganda’s GDP per capita is now at US$1,100, showing a fast rise and promising opportunities for local production and foreign investment.

It’s important to remind those in smaller political parties that Uganda is recognized as the 3rd most welcoming country globally and the 4th best country to visit. Our nation also boasts the lowest cost of living with excellent housing. Additionally, Uganda is exceptionally open to foreign direct investment (FDI), with no restrictions on ownership, movement of capital, or foreign exchange. On average, we receive over USD 1 billion in net FDI each year, making Uganda stand out.

We won’t talk much about security, but it’s important to mention that our political stability for almost forty years has made investors feel confident. This stability has helped businesses grow without any interruptions.

To those who may have been seeking attention, it’s crucial to redirect focus to the ongoing summits. These events are not platforms for lamentations, lies, or propaganda. Instead, they are forums for serious discussions concerning the member states.

Let’s extend a warm welcome to our guests, offering them the attention they deserve as they are here for a purpose. It’s an opportunity for fruitful dialogue and collaboration among nations.

Michael Woira

Patriotic Ugandan