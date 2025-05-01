In the vibrant heart of Mbale City’s Northern Division, Paul Mugoya Wanyoto, a distinguished High Court advocate and former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) stalwart, is redefining the 2026 general election landscape as an independent candidate. Known for his legal expertise, political tenacity, and deep ties to Lumumba Village, Wanyoto’s campaign is sparking excitement among over 100,000 voters eager for transformative leadership.

With a robust platform and a unique connection to his community, Wanyoto is poised to make a formidable bid for the parliamentary seat.

Son of the Soil

Wanyoto’s journey to 2026 is rooted in his identity as a Mbale native. His permanent residence in Lumumba Village, Nabweya Parish—affectionately called “State House Nabweya” by supporters—distinguishes him from competitors like Hudu Hussein, Haj Nangoli Umar, and Ivan Masaba, who are often seen as campaign-season visitors, especially in the pivotal Namakwekwe Ward. The incumbent, Seth Wambedde, remains a shadowy figure, with many constituents unaware of his local address. Wambedde faced accusations of rigging the 2021 election, a charge he overcame after a court challenge by NUP’s Ivan Masaba.

“Paul is our own,” says Safiyi Mudebo, Nabweya Parish LC1 chairman, who hails Wanyoto as the “Nabweya Flagbearer,” a leader ready to elevate Mbale on the national and global stage.

Wanyoto’s legal career underscores his reputation as a resilient advocate.

Having successfully navigated high-profile cases, including dismissed 2018 extortion charges and nullified 2021 money laundering accusations, he presents himself as a champion of justice.

“I stand for what’s right,” he declared at a recent rally, a message resonating with supporters who admire his ability to overcome challenges.

His legal practice, Web, Advocates & Solicitors, has earned him respect as a skilled negotiator and defender of local interests.

Paul the Man of the People

His political trajectory is equally compelling. In 2021, Wanyoto ran as the FDC candidate, securing 4,135 votes against Wambedde’s 9,854. His 2020 FDC primary victory over incumbent Gershom Sizomu demonstrated his strong grassroots support. In April 2025, Wanyoto announced his independent candidacy, stating, “My loyalty is to the people, not party lines,” a decision amplified by local reports and X posts.

His bold move reflects a commitment to transcending partisan divides, appealing to a broad swath of Mbale’s electorate.

Wanyoto’s campaign focuses on pressing local issues: youth unemployment, land management, and infrastructure improvement. As Mbale City Land Board chairperson, he has overseen a remarkably controversy-free tenure, a significant achievement in a region where land disputes are common. His platform emphasizes job creation through small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enhanced urban planning, and equitable land allocation.

“He understands our struggles,” says Sarah Namutosi, a 23-year-old vendor, echoing sentiments from X posts that praise Wanyoto’s hands-on community engagement. His regular presence at local events and active social media outreach have amplified his visibility, making him a household name.

The Money Factor

Financially, Wanyoto’s campaign is well-positioned, supported by his thriving legal practice and local business connections. His rallies, marked by enthusiastic crowds, and his strategic use of digital platforms give him an edge over lesser-known independents. His deep-rooted connection to Nabweya Parish, where he is a constant presence, contrasts with opponents who appear only during election cycles. This local authenticity, coupled with his promise to prioritize youth empowerment and economic growth, has galvanized a diverse coalition of supporters, from market vendors to young professionals.

To secure victory, Wanyoto aims to consolidate disaffected FDC voters, attract undecided youths, and appeal to those disillusioned with traditional party politics. His independent status allows him to bridge divides, positioning him as a unifying figure in a constituency of over 100,000 voters. Local leaders like Mudebo believe Wanyoto’s vision extends beyond Mbale, with the potential to “export Nabweya’s spirit to Uganda and the world.”

As 2026 draws near, Wanyoto’s campaign is a testament to the power of local roots and unwavering resolve. From “State House Nabweya” to the campaign trail, the “Nabweya Flagbearer” is a dynamic force in Mbale’s Northern Division. With momentum building and a community rallying behind him, Wanyoto’s bid is one to watch in Uganda’s evolving political landscape.