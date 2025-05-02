Odrek Rwabwogo to Recontest NRM CEC Western Uganda Position, Sources Say



Odrek Rwabwogo, a prominent businessman and son-in-law to President Yoweri Museveni, is reportedly set to announce his candidacy for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) Vice Chairperson position for Western Uganda. The announcement, expected on Saturday, May 3, 2025, was hinted at by Matthew Bagonza, a senior NRM social media activist and close ally of Rwabwogo, in a recent X post.

Bagonza’s post on May 1 stated, “The day will be after tomorrow. Saturday the 3rd of May 2025. Charge the phones. Tujja, tujja..” The Luganda phrase “Tujja, tujja” (“We are coming, we are coming”) has fueled speculation, with sources suggesting Rwabwogo is making a second bid for the CEC role. This follows his 2015 attempt, when he challenged Major General Matayo Kyaligonza but was forced to step down after Museveni intervened, citing party unity, as reported by The Observer .

Rwabwogo’s potential candidacy comes at a critical time for the NRM, with the 2026 elections approaching. Museveni, who has ruled since 1986, faces growing opposition from figures like Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform (NUP). Political analyst Dr. Sarah Namutebi of Makerere University sees this as a strategic move by Rwabwogo. “He’s been building influence through loyalists like Bagonza, who has mobilized online support for the NRM,” she said. “This could position him as a key player in the party’s future.”

Bagonza, identified in a 2021 Witness report as a key NRM social media operative, has been working closely with Rwabwogo. His formal X post, accompanied by an image of him in a suit, suggests a significant announcement. However, reactions on social media are mixed. @Mr_Muhereza speculated Bagonza might be hinting at a presidential bid, while @IssaMashe urged a rethink, citing younger leaders like Duncan Abigaba for CEC roles. @aliza_pearl expressed hope it’s not just “CEC thingys,” reflecting fatigue over internal party politics.

The CEC position for Western Uganda is influential, overseeing a key NRM stronghold. Rwabwogo’s 2015 bid highlighted generational tensions, with younger cadres challenging party veterans.

In 2020, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi defeated Kyaligonza, signaling a shift. Rwabwogo is seen as part of this new wave, though his ties to Museveni complicate his ascent.

Political commentator James Okello said, “If Museveni allows Rwabwogo to run, it might signal a succession plan. But if he intervenes again, it could alienate younger NRM members.”

With the 2026 elections looming, Saturday’s announcement could shape the NRM’s strategy. Whether Rwabwogo’s candidacy proceeds without interference remains uncertain, but it underscores the evolving dynamics within Uganda’s ruling party.