Last week on Thursday, April 24 2025, the Senior Presidential advisor – Political Affairs, who doubles as the manager of the Office of the National Chairperson NRM, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, launched a new political slogan; SETTLE FOR THE BEST M7 IS THE BEST, rallying Ugandan youths commonly referred to as the Bazzukulu to overwhelmingly support His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni. Bazzukulu describes a wide range of Ugandans born under the Museveni era and agitating for a peaceful and prosperous Uganda.

Citizens and the world recall how Uganda survived on a 3 Cs (coffee, Copper, and Cotton) and 3 Ts (Tea, Tobacco, and Tourism) with an economy weighted at USD 5 billion by 1986. Today Uganda has a wide range of description of her export list numbering to about 20 items to mention; gold, fish, milk, banana addition to others — that has grown her GDP to almost USD 50 billion as of the statistical data from the World Bank in 2024 and GDP of $ 233 billion using the Power Purchasing Parity.

To simplify this common but misunderstood economic term, Gross Domestic Product is the total product value of the goods and services produced within an economy for an economic year, rated at 12 months. Uganda’s GDP growth is defined by consistent approaches of value addition, industrialization, and a paramount peaceful economic environment that has enabled a stable market widening as far as the African continent and beyond.

Few years later, after the COVID-19 pandemic that sharply affected most economies worldwide, our dear President Museveni, defined as the “BEST”, managed to navigate Uganda through such a turbulent period with techniques that I refer you to read more about in his address titled REAL ECONOMY VS VULNERABLE ECONOMY (2020).

With his mass approach; what were once defined as serious killer diseases; Polio, measles, tuberculosis, whooping cough, diphtheria, and tetanus are almost non-existent today because of the intentional mass immunization on the government’s cost rising the life expectancy from 46.24 years in about 26 years ago to 68 years today justifying the potential youthful population witnessed today.

My mind flashes back to a period where the Museveni administration faced a challenge of low professional working class, a gap that was filled through labor importation from mostly our sister Kenya and other sister countries. As we engage today, Uganda has a highly professional working class with much the labor force unemployed. T

his achievement results from the strategic intervention of the Universal Primary Education (UPE launched in 1997) and Universal Secondary Education (USE launched in 2007), bundled with other strategic educational policies. In 1986, Makerere University, being the only university in Uganda, graduated 680 students compared to 30,000 students who graduated from the numerous private and public universities due to the strategic NRM education policies under Museveni’s leadership. This has therefore shot up the literacy levels from 45% in 1986 to 74% by 2024.

This old man who wears a hat with a stunning level of hygiene received the lack of jobs challenge and is resolving it with a deliberate formula describing the avenues for jobs which he has consistently referred to; commercial agriculture, manufacturing and artisanship, services, and ICT as the game changer for creating thousands of jobs despite intense criticism from the ever-joking opposition yet without alternatives in their cheap talks.

See, for example, the Chinese who make the clothes we so much don today; a singular shirt they sell to us has six (6) layers of jobs, i.e., growing cotton, ginning the cotton, spinning threads from cotton, making fabric, printing colors, and tailoring.

How many jobs do we give away? Why do we continue to donate jobs to foreign countries? (Refer to H.E. Museveni’s address of February 26, 2025).

President Museveni’s achievements are endless, though I cannot skip to mention the strategic security based on an ideologically oriented army free from all sorts of sectarianism that has ensured the sustainability of this dear Uganda and peace in other countries in East Africa and Africa. How can I even forget the democracy that has empowered Ugandans to determine their leadership, unlike the previous regimes before his. Take a look at the opposition that freely breathes with a grounded representation in the parliament of Uganda, despite their misuse of their rights to now fighting Uganda’s prosperity.

I recall one radio talk show where an opposition member of Parliament openly told me that Museveni thinks we shall eat his roads, which he has prioritized for investment. I was grateful because he appreciated the strategic intervention, now connecting Uganda border to border with a movement of less than a day’s hours. Back then, our fathers travelled for two or more days from Gulu to Kampala. Driving from the beautiful Fort Portal City to the country’s capital consumed almost three days, but all that is almost fiction to the Bazzukulu. I cannot recall how long it took to travel from Bugisu to Kampala, but Hon. Lydia Wanyoto or Hon. Nandala Mafabi will help you on that.

This Mzee, whom we are settling for as the BEST, is a strong advocate of East Africa’s Integration and a united Africa. Why is he consistent with it? Our market in Uganda is too small to buy our products, and East Africa and Africa are the solution to this booming production. This dream is now a reality on security and economic lines, and partially on the political line, since we have an East African Legislative Assembly with high hopes that the future will earn us a realistic, fully politically integrated East Africa with one head of state.

Now you cannot threaten with terrorism on any East African country on the East African soil, and they do not come for you since the security protocols amongst the EAC states strengthen them to sustain their safety from the insecurities of terrorism. Our BEST candidate is doing all that to secure the future of you, me, and all the East African peoples, especially the Youth. Like I mentioned earlier, detailing Museveni’s achievements is endless.

Why Hajjat Namyalo and Bazzukulu SAY NO TO PROTEST VOTE

Despite the existence of other political parties in Uganda, the National Unity Platform continues to showcase itself as a threat to not only the Ugandan people but also East Africa and Africa at large. Because the enemies of Africa can no longer directly impose their imperialism, they opt to act through stooges to execute their goals. This explains why they hype them using their media both in and outside our borders to confuse the rest of the world about the rapidly growing prosperity in Uganda. The main key stooge is Mr. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, acting through the NUP, to cause and promote violence in a line of thinking that what happened in Egypt in 2011 and Tunisia in 2010 can easily be replicated in Uganda!

The protest vote has a hidden agenda of two stages for implementation. One is to manifest a countrywide protest across all cities and major urban centers for the forthcoming elections not to occur. On various occasions, after Kyagulanyi’s disappointment in 2the 021 elections, he has publicly vowed not to ever participate in any election organized under President Museveni’s leadership but must ensure that his regime collapses at all costs. This same line of thinking was being traded by the now-incarcerated Rtd Col. Kizza Besigye.

The second stage is to rally Ugandans to converge at all polling stations during the polling day, where they (NUP) shall make a declaration of electoral results of their own and mislead the population into thinking that their results are being overturned and therefore should get into a countrywide protest! –They are executing a countrywide recruitment of young people under their Kunga project where they instill a wrong mentality of them to being soldiers and apportioning them military like ranks with army pimps on their RED OVERALLS. To a layman, this seems normal, but that is a modern strategy of preparing militias using the great tool of deception.

Should the rest of Ugandans look on as these evil plans are being executed?

A section of the population has paid mercy to NUP and criticized the government whenever security measures are applied to some individuals of the National Unity Platform, but have not appreciated the foiling of these evil plans that are against the prosperity of Uganda. Why isn’t security arresting all the mechanics wearing overalls in the garages? President Museveni is continuing to think that NUP characters can reform if they agree to be ideologically oriented to understand the prosperity objectives of Uganda for socio-economic transformation.

The business community always stands the greatest risk of interruptions whenever such protests happen in Uganda. The shops close, schools shut down, transport is impeded, and what is left is for Ugandans to close out in their homesteads. But why should we tolerate such an event to occur? Kyagulanyi is strategically promoting sectarianism of tribe with the mind that he can earn sympathy from the Baganda people who have rejected to join his evil agenda to frustrate the peace of Uganda, East Africa, and Africa.

When Kyagulanyi lied to the Americans and other whites that Uganda’s Anti Homosexuality Act intends to harm them, who are homosexuals, they rushed to impose sanctions on specific government individuals, cut aid, and delete Uganda from the AGOA arrangements; all intended to frustrate and fail Uganda’s economy. But the fact of the matter is to deny the promotion of homosexuality in our communities since our esteemed culture and religious norms and values disagree with such sexual lifestyles.

Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo is therefore a voice for a majority of the youth and Ugandans in general who cherish the prosperity agenda of Uganda to achieve socio-economic transformation and are ready to resist any element that threatens the peaceful environment, enabling democracy to thrive in Uganda. She believes that Ugandans have the right and power to determine their leadership through a peaceful election, and thus the satanic agendas of the National Unity Platform under Kyagulanyi’s leadership must be condemned at all costs.

She equally advocates that all Ugandans to “Settle for the Best” by voting for President Museveni overwhelmingly in the forthcoming 2026 general elections, with the reason that Museveni is the BEST to promote peace, security, prosperity, and create a wider market for Uganda he East Africa, Africa, and beyond.

The writer is the Public Relations and Communications Officer at Office of the NRM National Chairman, Kyambogo