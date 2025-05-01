Dei Group International, a Ugandan conglomerate has launched a new fertilizer product to revolutionalise farming in Uganda.

The fertilizer called Organic New Earth(O.N.E), was launched at a function held at Mestil Hotel in Kampala on April 30.

Speaking at the function, Herbert Gasasira, the Operations and Quality Manager for Dei Organic International explained that the fertiliser is a soil amendment product made through compositing chicken manure and green waste which are all natural to make the fertilizer.

He explained that the fertilizer is meant to nourish the soil stating that unlike instances where people over use synthetic fertilizers which spoil the soil, this product comes to heal the soil and put back what it has lost.

“This is unique since it focuses on taking the soil back to where it used to be. It doesn’t focus on any specific plants but soil so that it can be able to support all types of plants,” Gasasira said.

Jimmy Shelock, the CEO of Dei Organics International Limited revealed that the fertilizer marks a new chapter in supporting Ugandan farmers and the agricultural sector at large.

“Fertilisers are oil- based products but Organic New Earth is totally organic. This fertilizer feeds the soil and the soil in turn feeds the plant as God intended it to be. This is a purely organic treatment that will take and make our plants truly organic,” Shelock said.

The commissioner in charge of crop production in the Ministry of Agriculture, Alex Lwakuba said with the growing demand for organic food around the world, the new fertilizer will help boost Uganda’s agriculture.

He shared that Uganda is an agricultural country and desires to transform from peasantry to modernity but also needs to make money.

“Organic agriculture makes money since it is a market-oriented farming system that does not encourage inputs from chemical and synthetic materials but pesticides from natural items. We need to rise and harness the global market waiting for us. Having organic fertilisers like this one will greatly contribute to this cause,” Lwakuba said.

Dr. Matthias Magoola, the founder and Managing Director of Dei Group said the fertilizer is unique, produced using technology from a US company known for products that reduce carbon footprint.

“When you use this fertilizer and link up with the market of the US to sell agricultural products, this will change the fortunes of our country,” Dr. Magoola said.

He said his company has been allowed by the US company to export the fertilizer to West Africa where it has not been possible to export before, noting that this means boosting Uganda’s exports.

Shalton Namuwoza, the Chief Executive Officer at National Organic Agricultural Movement of Uganda said there is a major gap in the production of organic foods not only in Uganda but also the world at large, noting that with such innovations like organic fertilisers, the organic food movement is boosted.

“This product will support Uganda’s goal of becoming not just a food basket but a food basket of organic produce in Africa. Africa can feed the world if we produce innovative products such as this and make them available to farmers,” Namuwoza said.