In a shocking turn of events, the Inspectorate of Government has levelled serious charges against Hon. Mary Goretti Kitutu, the Minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs, and other three high-ranking officials from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

The charges centre around alleged financial mismanagement and corruption, raising concerns about the integrity of government operations.

The charges stem from an amendment by the Inspectorate of Government against seven OPM officials. The Inspectorate dropped charges against five individuals but maintained accusations against the Accounting Officer, Sseremba Geoffrey, and the Head of the Department of Pacification and Development Programme in OPM, Deogratius Masagazi. The amendment introduced Minister Kitutu and the Head of Accounts at OPM, Atuhirwe Tracy.

The charges specify that Minister Kitutu, between February and June 2022, failed to conduct various peace-building activities in the Karamoja sub-region. This alleged omission is said to have resulted in a financial loss of Shs1,555,365,000 (One Billion, Five Hundred Fifty-Five Million, Three Hundred Sixty-Five Thousand Shillings) to the government.

In response to the charges, the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on Wednesday issued Criminal Summons to Minister Kitutu and Atuhirwe Tracy, compelling them to appear on February 29, 2024. Meanwhile, Sseremba Geoffrey and Deogratius Masagazi, who were present in court, faced fresh charges of corruption.

During the court proceedings, both Sseremba Geoffrey and Deogratius Masagazi maintained their plea of not guilty. The defence lawyers for the accused successfully applied for the maintenance of their previously granted bail, a decision accepted by the court with no objections from the Inspectorate of Government Prosecutors, Nantabazi Diana and William Moses Ntumwa.

The charges against the accused individuals include causing financial loss and corruption, as outlined in Sections 20(1), 2(h), and 2(i) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009, as amended.

In Count I, Minister Kitutu is accused of failing to conduct peace-building activities, resulting in a financial loss of Shs1,555,365,000. Counts II and III involve Sseremba Geoffrey, Deogratius Masagazi, and Atuhirwe Tracy, who allegedly authorized a total cash payment of Shs2,230,291,000 without due diligence and neglected their duties in managing and ensuring accountability for the funds meant for peace-building activities.

The court proceedings are poised to be a critical juncture, unravelling the intricacies of the allegations and determining the fate of the accused individuals in what is shaping up to be a high-profile case of financial mismanagement and corruption within the Ugandan government.

Also, the gravity of these charges underscores the importance of accountability and transparency in public office, with the nation keenly watching the unfolding developments.