Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament, Cecilia Ogwal has passed on.

According to close family members, Ogwal, 77, succumbed to cancer on Thursday morning at a hospital in India.

“It is sad, Mama Cecilia Ogwal is no more, she is gone,” a source who preferred anonymity told Chimpreports, a local news website.

Ogwal has been serving as a member of the parliamentary Committee of Physical Infrastructure in charge of overseeing and covering policy matters related to Lands, Housing, Urban development, Works and Transport, and Physical planning.

May her soul Rest in Eternal Peace.