Mr. Anderson Burora, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Rubaga Division in Kampala City has warned trouble makers and opposition party groups bent on brewing trouble, during the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China Summits, through unnecessary demonstrations, that the law will deal with them decisively.

Mr. Burora voiced the warning at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on Wednesday, during a press briefing on security measures and the conduct of opposition politicians, during the ongoing NAM and G77+China Summits at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

He said it’s disheartening to hear that; Mr. Erias Lukwago, the Kampala city Lord Mayor, who should be setting a good example, is calling on the City population to plant trees and Banana stems in Kampala roads potholes.

“How comes Mr. Lukwago, who is tasked with guiding Kampalans for a better future, be the one to brew trouble, yet he gets salary and other allowances from the very KCCA Institution he is fighting?” he questioned.

He pointed out that; contrary to what the Lord Mayor Lukwago says, KCCA has embarked on repair and construction of 116KM road network in Kampala City and that in every 5KMs, there are road works going on.

“Government does not benefit from bad road networks and security is very alert to deal with whomever intends to create trouble in the City during the ongoing NAM and G77+China Summits,” he added.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, an ardent Government critic, is the President of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) splinter faction, commonly referred to as “Katonga” faction. The official FDC Party Head Office is based in Kampala’s Najjanankumbi suburb, whose President is Eng. Patrick Oboi Amuriat. The two factions have not been “Seeing Eye to Eye” since mid-last year, with each faction making accusations and counter accusations against each other.