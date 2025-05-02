As the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Buganda welcomes new leaders to replace the dead wood in our party structures, we stand at a pivotal moment. Our principal, President Yoweri Museveni, has devoted his life to building a prosperous Uganda, equipping us with a strategic vision and resources to transform lives. Yet, despite his steadfast leadership, we are stumbling. The middle and lower tiers of our political machinery are failing to deliver this vision to the people. We are not learning from our past, and the cost is clear: we risk losing the trust of those who define our mandate.

Politics is not about slogans or spectacle. Chanting “Museveni Oyee” or wearing yellow T-shirts will not sway hearts or secure votes. Politics is about people—their daily struggles, fears, and dreams. It is about meeting their immediate needs while inspiring hope for a better future. Our voters are not mere numbers; they are kings and queens deserving of exceptional service. They are the heartbeat of our movement, and we must honor them accordingly.

Look at corporate giants like MTN, Total, or Nile Breweries. Their teams work tirelessly to represent their brands, ensuring every customer interaction is positive, every product is excellent, and every experience is unforgettable. Poor performance or negative feedback prompts immediate action—retraining, restructuring, or even dismissal. Why, then, do we in the NRM tolerate mediocrity? Why do we expect voter loyalty when our service delivery falls short?

President Museveni has given us a clear roadmap, backed by funding to execute it. Yet, at the grassroots—sub-counties, districts, and service points—our performance is lackluster. Citizens are frustrated with subpar services, from healthcare to education. They are disillusioned by parliament’s disconnect, courts’ inefficiencies, and the police’s attitude. In Buganda, critical issues like unemployment, poverty, land conflicts, justice, and security are mishandled, deepening the divide between the government and the people. This detachment is our greatest vulnerability.

The gap between our stewards—public servants, elected officials, and party operatives—and the people is stark. Voters feel ignored, their concerns dismissed by those meant to serve them. This is not a failure of strategy but of attitude. We have strayed from the ethos of public service, acting as if votes are owed to us rather than earned through relentless dedication. This must change.

To reclaim our ground, we must adopt a voter-centric approach, akin to customer care in the private sector. Every public servant, from sub-county officials to parliamentarians, must embody NRM’s values every minute of every day. We must listen to the people, address their grievances swiftly, and deliver services with empathy and efficiency.

Unemployment in Buganda demands bold job-creation initiatives. Land conflicts require transparent, fair resolution mechanisms. Security and justice must be dispensed with integrity, not arrogance. These are not optional—they are the foundation of trust.

Accountability is non-negotiable. Poor performance at any level—whether by a local official or a cabinet minister—must face consequences. Voter feedback should shape our actions, not be sidelined. Training and reorientation programs can realign our workforce with the principles of servant leadership. Let us return to the basics: public servants exist to serve the public, not to dominate them.

We must also reject the culture of lone stars—individuals seeking personal glory over collective success. The NRM is not a stage for self-aggrandizement; it is a honeycomb where every bee works together to build something greater.

Aspiring leaders must embrace teamwork, pooling their talents to serve the people and strengthen the party.

The NRM’s legacy hangs in the balance. It will be defined by how we seize this moment. Let us bridge the gap with our voters, treat them as the royalty they are, and deliver the service they deserve. Only then will we honor President Museveni’s vision and secure the NRM’s future. The time to act is now—before the ballot box speaks.

Mike Ssegawa is the Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Kassanda District