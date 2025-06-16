Many young people in Eastern Uganda are facing tough times. There are not enough jobs, school is expensive, and it’s hard to find leaders who truly care. That’s why Mawerere Isaac Doka wants to become the next Youth Member of Parliament for Eastern Uganda—to give young people real hope and a strong voice.

A Leader Who Understands the Youth

Mawerere is not a stranger to the struggles young people go through. He has spent time talking with youth, learning about their problems, and helping where he can. He understands the pain of unemployment, the need for good education, and the importance of honest leadership.

He’s not running for power—he’s running with a purpose. Mawerere believes leaders should serve the people, not just look out for themselves. He has already worked hard in his community to inspire young people to stay in school, gain skills, and build better lives.

His Education and Work Journey

Mawerere’s own life shows that success comes from hard work. He started school at Bupadhengo Primary in Kamuli, then went to Merryland High School in Entebbe for O-Level, and Hilton High School in Mukono for A-Level. He later graduated from Makerere University with a degree in Community Psychology and Mental Health.

He has also gained experience in business and leadership. He is the Managing Director of Miles Funeral Services and runs a farm where he keeps animals and grows coffee. These businesses show how serious he is about supporting agriculture and fighting youth unemployment.

Before focusing fully on leadership, Mawerere worked at Uganda Railways as an Executive Assistant to the Managing Director from 2022 to 2023. He left this important job to follow his passion—serving the youth. Even earlier, he had plans to run for Guild President at Makerere University in 2019, but COVID-19 stopped the elections. Still, he never gave up on his dream to lead.

Real Plans, Real Change

What makes Mawerere stand out is his strong plan for the future. He wants to:

Improve access to education

Support young entrepreneurs

Create job opportunities

Promote honest and responsible leadership

These are not just promises. These are goals he’s already working on. Mawerere believes that young people need leaders who listen and act—not just talk during campaigns and disappear afterward.

A Leader Like You

Many young people connect with Mawerere because he’s one of them. He understands their hopes and fears. He speaks their language and shares their struggles. But most importantly, he offers real solutions and a clear vision for a better future.

Now that Mawerere is officially in the race, he’s calling on young people across Eastern Uganda to stand with him. He believes that the youth are not just the future—they are the present. With unity and strong leadership, young people can lead Uganda forward.

A Final Message

If you are a young person in Eastern Uganda and you want a leader who listens, who works hard, and who believes in you—then Mawerere Isaac Doka is the right choice.

The time for youth leadership is now. Let’s build the future together.