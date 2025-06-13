Simon Muyanga Lutaya, once a strong voice in the opposition under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has made a major political move by officially joining the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). His decision to switch sides and contest in the NRM primaries for the Bulamogi County Member of Parliament seat has caught the attention of many, both inside and outside the political circles.

Muyanga, who has in the past openly criticized the NRM regime, is now embracing the party’s values and promises to support fair and clean internal elections. His recent participation in NRM activities and endorsement of Rt. Hon. Annet A. Among for the position of 2nd Vice Chairperson (Female) on June 10, 2025, clearly shows his full commitment to his new political home. This bold step into NRM politics marks a fresh chapter in his career, and one that could have a big impact on the politics of Bulamogi County.

The NRM primaries, set for July 16, are expected to be highly competitive. Muyanga will be facing tough opponents, including the sitting MP Sanon Bwiire, former MP Kenneth Lubogo, and popular businessman Bernard Mugoya, also known as Agroben. Each of these candidates has strong support and deep roots in the constituency, making the race one to watch.

Despite being new to the NRM race, Muyanga brings a unique perspective. He promises to represent the people’s voice, encourage development, and maintain transparency in his campaign. His entry into the race adds fresh energy and may shake up the political balance in Bulamogi.

As voters prepare to make their choice in the primaries, all eyes will be on how Simon Muyanga Lutaya performs in this new political journey. Will he win the trust of NRM members and secure the party’s ticket? Only time will tell, but his ambition and courage to cross over and compete in a stronghold like Bulamogi speak volumes about his determination.