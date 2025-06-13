BY JOSHUA MUZIRA

Just a few days after the Express Penalty System was launched, the system, as of midnight on 12th June, was then suspended after the outcry of the many citizens who didn’t welcome it from its initiation.

The Ministry of Works and Transport issued a statement confirming that the EPS has been suspended for one month. During that time, changes will be made to iron out all the hiccups highlighted by the general public, especially for the road users.

Today we will highlight some of the major issues that forced this penalty system to be brought to a pause, and these were in the press release from the ministry.

1. Amongst the top issues was the lack of sensitization to the stakeholders. The system was being talked about, and Ugandans knew that it was coming, but they were not oriented and educated about how the system would work and what the penalties would be. So many found themselves less informed and only received notifications of the fines that had been levied on them.

2. Ruthless fine charges: The charges seemed to have been from some other country and brought into Uganda because they were very abnormal, and to make it worse, each fine attracted a 50% surcharge if not paid in 72 hours.

3. Unfair Speed Limits: It was mainly the 30 km/hr that caught so much attention because it’s impossible to maintain that speed for more than 2 kilometers. Such speeds should be restricted to certain zones like the school, hospital, and church zones, but not just to ordinary places on the road.

4. Lack of road signs. The road users suggested that the roads should be able to communicate to the drivers and riders of different speeds for the various areas, such that one is reminded of what to do and not to be caught off with a penalty.

5. Cars registered under other people: In an economy such as this one, the majority of cars are secured on loan. An example is the car bond owners who retain the ownership of the automobiles until paid to nil. This means that the fines will be sent to the bond owners, who have no power to force the ones driving the cars to pay the fines; that’s already challenging. Also, many buy cars from others and don’t mind transferring them to their names.

There are several concerns about the system and its implementation, and that explains why the people came out in unison to condemn and react to it.

Generally, road discipline must be kept, and whoever goes against the rules shouldn’t be allowed to go freely, but even when faced with fines, it should be fair and not exploitative, as the EPS was. In areas where the system had been implemented, a lot of discipline had been observed, and many appreciated the system for that.

So with the raised issues addressed, many have no issue with the upgrade because change doesn’t come easily, and regardless, we must progress as a nation in all aspects, even when at times it feels uncomfortable.