“It was a great moment for our King to meet Museveni’s irony lady who has so far transformed thousands of Ugandans through empowering them. So we hope this mutual relationship between the two parties [Kingdom & ONC] will yield positive results for our people,” said a Kingdom source who attended the meeting.

In the same meeting, Namyalo pledged the NRM commitment to working with all cultural and traditional leaders noting that these have a huge impact in the development of Uganda.

Despite being well-endowed with natural and human resources, Busoga Sub-region is synonymous with poverty and other vices, including teenage pregnancies, and early marriages.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) says Busoga is the sub-region with most people living in a complete poverty cycle followed by Bukedea and Karamoja.

This is according to findings released in 2021/2022 by Mr Vincent Fred Senono, the principal statistician and head of analysis at Ubos.

The findings noted that 14.5 percent of people in Busoga are “totally poor”, while Bukedea has 10.4 percent and Acholi has 10.3 percent.

The above statistics explain why Namyalo has given this region more attention ever since she kicked off her empowerment campaign last year.

So far some of the Busoga districts that have benefited from Namyalo’s empowerment initiative include; Iganga, Jinja, Bugweri, Tororo and very many others.

In her empowerment initiative she donates tools that can help people start up some businesses and start earning a daily income for their homesteads. Among the tools she donates include; pop corn machines, chapati making machines, dryers, hair cutting machines, sawing machines, welding machines, sprayers for farmers, car washing machines and some times even food like maize floor for bazzukulu to go feed their families since poverty comes with hunger.

Namyalo has since revealed that she will in this new year 2024 traverse more districts in various regions across the country to make sure by the time HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni kicks off his 2026 election campaigns, he finds his people living a poverty free life.