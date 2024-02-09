The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), formerly the MK Movement, was officially launched on February 7, 2024, in Naguru, Kampala, with thousands of followers, including legislators, ministers, academics, and the business community. All speakers well-articulated the aspirations and future of Uganda and the PLU. This created a lot of nostalgia for the children of the NRA and NRM revolutions. With the PLU, the country is assured of continuity of peace, progress, stability, and prosperity. The PLU represents a brighter future for Ugandans and love for MK and the PLU. The love and support for Gen. Muhoozi are hysterical; he was described as a gentleman, amiable, approachable, patriotic, God-fearing, and well-cultured. Uganda is blessed to have such a young leader with such qualities. Hence, with MK, Uganda is set to reach new heights; he represents the kind of change that the young generation has been yearning for. The naysayers, and especially the opposition extremist groups, will be scattered in panic. In 2021, Gen. Museveni predicted that the radical opposition would be gone by 2026. Aren’t the signs clear, given the amazing launch of PLU and the admiration of Gen. Muhoozi?

Gen. Muhoozi is well-trained, well-travelled, and well-versed in global dynamics. This will help him identify the various ways to tackle high levels of unemployment. New industries will be constructed to provide jobs to a high number of unemployed youth. The NUP leadership has been making noise about youth unemployment without any tangible suggestions on how to handle the challenge. PLU had a credible, tangible blueprint on how to tackle the majority of youth unemployment. Gen. Muhoozi is passionate about the welfare of Ugandans, especially the majority of youth, who make up about 75 percent of the 45 million Ugandans.

Enhancing the quality of education is also a priority on the PLU’s agenda. Gen. Muhoozi studied in the best schools in the country and beyond, and he will no doubt want to replicate what he saw in other universities and other best schools where he studied. He will, most importantly, fight truncated education standards in rural schools and the exploitation of parents and guardians by some urban private schools that charge exorbitant fees.

Corruption and collusion in the judiciary must be handled. The PLU comes up with a new solution to address prejudicial issues in the judiciary. Gen. Muhoozi’s team will address the malaise and dirt in the judiciary. With Gen. Muhoozi on the throne, Uganda is assured of stability and peacebuilding on the strong foundation of the UPDF, the greatest army in Africa. Gen. Muhoozi has demonstrated his capacity to expand his horizons in diplomatic circles. He did magic that resulted in improving our relations with Rwanda, and this will be expanded to the rest of Africa and the globe.

Uganda is blessed with almost 50 million people, the majority of whom are young people who need a stable country to fulfil their aspirations and dreams. Gen. Muhoozi is the vanguard and beacon of hope for the future of Uganda. With the launch and advent of the PLU under the able leadership of Gen. Muhoozi, Uganda is set to compete globally as a success story and a great and developed country. Barack Obama once said, “Change will not come. You add the change we seek. Change begins with you.” We should move away from soloists, empty politics, divisions, tribalism, and partisan politics and embrace unity in diversity and the good politics of transformation and development. This is what PLU wants in the next few years, beginning this historic evening of a secretariat at Naguru, Kampala, another new Luwero Triangle in Kampala.

I call upon all Ugandans to embrace the politics of peace and transformation to take our country to greater horizons as we stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the world. We all have a role to play. We owe it to our children and future generations to bequeath a stable country. President Museveni and other freedom fighters staked their lives to bring peace to our country. Gen. Muhoozi and PLU will consolidate the achievements of the NRM revolution and add a brick to a transformed nation. Hongera Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and long live.

For God and my country!

Dr. Namanya David (Ph.D.)