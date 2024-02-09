The joint security forces, senior leaders and hundreds of wananchi (civilians) celebrated the 43rd Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Tarehe Sita anniversary across the Karamoja Sub region.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Moroto , Mr. Justine Tuko Sam officiated at the main event held at Boma ground, Moroto Municipality.

” As we mark this day, we are proud of the UPDF for securing Uganda and upholding the principle of pan-afrianism to participate in regional missions,” remarked Mr.Tuko.

He thanked the President of Republic of Uganda and Commander in Chief of the UPDF, HE Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for launching a people’s protracted struggle to liberate the country from the then tyrannical and dictatorial tendencies.

The D/RDC noted that because of the enabling environment ushered in by the joint security forces and collaborated by local leaders, Karamoja Sub region has started witnessing faster growing business hubs and infrastructural development.

As he recounted the revolutionary path , Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, deputy Division Commander urged the forces to uphold to the historical mission fetched from its forefathers.

” We must remind ourselves of the historical mission hinged on strategic relationship with the people geared towards transformation of this country,” said Brig Busizoori.

He narrated that the UPDF remains committed to execute its mandate by ensuring that security and peace prevails to foster socio-economic transformation.

The senior leaders appealed to parents to take advantage of existing secondary and primary schools in each sub county and parish levels respectively by taking all school-age children to attain education. They vowed to support the compulsory go back to school campaign.

His worship , the Mayor Moroto Municipality Mohamed Ismail thanked the UPDF strategic leadership through the office of Chief Political Commissar (CPC) for championing ideological training program for over 230 local leaders from Karamoja Sub region in 2023 which continues to bear positive mindset change.

As UPDF marked its symbolic birth day, a number of Civil-Military Cooperation activities were conducted as a give back to communities for their recognition and contribution in the five years (1981-1986) protracted struggle .

This year’s 43rd Tarehe Sita anniversary was celebrated under the theme” Celebrating the People’s Struggle for Unity, Security and Peace for Socio-Economic transformation.”

In Karamoja sub region the forces conducted medical camps in Kacheri Health Center III and Namalu Health Center III in Kotido and Nakapiripirit districts respectively where a number of patients received treatment. General cleanliness and sanitation were conducted in Urban centers, hospitals and markets. Meanwhile the forces held a sports event (football , marathon and route match ) in Moroto Boma ground.

To embrace the continued voluntary approach to disarmament, Karacuna Akol Moses accompanied his area Local Council 3 Chairperson Mr. Adupa Robert surrendered SMG number 78730 to the UPDF 3 Division leadership as he received Karamoja voluntary disarmament card.

Participants were: Resident District Commissioners and LC 5 Chairpersons, ACP Francis Chemusto, Regional Police Commander Mount Moroto, Hon Lotee Micheal Chairman NRM Moroto district, Senior officers of UPDF, Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Service, Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Internal Security Organization (ISO), Chairpersons of Local Council 3 and their councillors, business community, the media, civilian medical teams and the wananchi (civilians) among others.