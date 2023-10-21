The Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC) has unveiled the village-to-village mobilization campaign in a bid to strengthen the ruling party’s mobilization ahead of the looming Local Council One (LC1) and women’s council elections

Launched on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the ONC offices in Kyambogo, Kampala, the Village to Village campaign also encompasses the objective of promoting community development in government programs and spreading the gospel of self-empowerment right from the grassroot level.

Speaking to a multitude of village coordinators, NRM supporters on Friday afternoon, the Head of ONC, who is also the Senior Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo said that the mobilization campaign which kicked off today is going to be village-based to see that it bears the fruits of the NRM Manifesto 2021-26.

Ms Namyalo urged the youths to engage in the upcoming LC1 elections to get directly involved in government programs as well as secure what belongs to them, as well as lobbying empowerment items from the ONC.

“The NRM Electoral Commission is soon unveiling the roadmap for the party primaries, and I want to ask you all to participate in the elections without fear, no one should stop you,” Ms Namyalo urged the cheering youths, adding that by engaging in the elections, the community can get rid of the greedy land grabbers.

“We have long-serving LC1 chairpersons who use their positions to influence and connive with land grabbers to steal your land, therefore, the only to get rid of them is by standing against them in the coming village LC elections,” she added.

Hajjat Namyalo speaking to the NRM supporters on Friday afternoon during the launch of the NRM village-based mobilization campaign

The ONC Boss further scoffed at opportunists whom she described as “mafias” using the President’s name to grab land from Ugandans, saying she doesn’t fear them, but will not stop exposing them in their fraudulent games.

“..President Museveni never sends anyone to evict people from their land, this has cost the NRM its support in the Buganda Region, in the Ghettos, Busoga, and several parts of the country,” she said.

Speaking for the first time following the landmark ruling of the #TovaKuMain2026 slogan, Hajjat Namyalo said her office successfully objected to Frank Gashumba’s attempt to fraudulently claim ownership of the slogan. She further exposed how the faded socialite signed over shs500m, but still with his greed, still wanted more.

“If they want to appeal, let them go ahead and appeal, we will still trounce them and they will pay heavily,” Namyalo emphasized, adding that she never claimed ownership of the slogan and its works, but rather secured what belongs to the office of the President and the ruling NRM party.

A section of NRM supporters who gathered at ONC offices in Kyambogo at the launch of the village-to-village mobilization campaign

At the same function, Sheikh Sulaiman Guggwa, Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia thanked Hajjat Namyalo for her efforts in restoring unity and togetherness in the NRM party.

Amid ululations from the cheering audience, Sheikh Guggwa endorsed ONC’s campaign of #TovaKuMain saying; “President Museveni is coming back in 2026, that is even undoubtable.”

Among the achievements targeted in the newly launched village-to-village strategy include; improved access to healthcare, education & initiatives, such as the construction of healthcare centres, and establishment of schools in remote areas.

The campaign, according to Hajjat Namyalo also aims to help bridge the gap between the rural & urban areas in terms of service delivery.