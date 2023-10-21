In an unprecedented show of resilience and determination, the valiant victims of the Kony insurgency, who bore witness to the horrors along the treacherous Karuma-Pakwach road, have now converged at the revered State Lodge in Arua City.

This formidable assembly, numbering over a hundred aggrieved souls, comprised of both intrepid businessmen and women, bear the indelible scars of a war that scarred the nation’s history.

Bound by the unbreakable bond of the Kony War Victims Association, these stalwart individuals, totaling a staggering 1,102, have sounded a clarion call for justice, demanding a recompense of approximately UGX 99 billion from the Government, a token of acknowledgment for their immense sacrifice.

Among them stands Alemiru Constance, a living testament to the unyielding human spirit. Her harrowing account of that fateful September day in 2002 is etched into the annals of this tragic chronicle.

The inferno ignited by rebels consumed not only her bus but also her beloved family. Shrapnel still rests within her skull, a cruel reminder of that merciless assault.

A widow, bereft of her husband and a tender 3-year-old soul, their resting places unknown, also bore the cruel weight of losing an unborn child. The echoes of her plea resound through the air, demanding the government to acknowledge her incalculable loss.

The path to justice has been long and arduous for these brave souls. They once dragged the Government to Court, their faith in justice unyielding.

Yet, in a twist of fate, they withdrew their case in May of 2021, resorting to issuing ultimatums and embarking on heart-wrenching hunger strikes.

Their stalwart lawyer, Sam Ondoma of Alaka and Co. Advocates, warns that the courtroom may once again be their battleground if their cries remain unheard.

“My clients have left no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice,” Ondoma declares, his voice resonating with a potent blend of determination and frustration.

Letters penned in hope, addressed to the hallowed halls of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, have met a disheartening silence. Even the impassioned plea from the hallowed chambers of Parliament echoed in vain.

Matua Alex, the unflinching chairman of the Kony War Victims Association, paints a grim picture of despair. Frustration has metastasized into desperation, leading some to choose a tragic end, while others succumb to the relentless weight of stress. Patience, a well-worn virtue, now wears thin as economic hardships bear down with merciless force.

Of the 1,102 brave souls who embarked on this quest for justice, over a hundred have left this realm without witnessing the dawn of recompense.

Their spirits linger, urging their compatriots forward, their voices echoing through the corridors of power.

The legacy of the Kony war endures, etched in the souls of these indomitable heroes, and they shall not rest until justice is served.