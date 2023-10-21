Nile Breweries Limited has boosted the preparations of the Kyabazinga Royal wedding with a sh 450 million sponsorship package.

The Royal wedding ceremony between Kyabazinga of Busoga His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV and Inhebantu Her Royal Highness Mutesi Jovia is slated for November 18th, 2023 at Christ Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City.

The ceremony will be presided over by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu while President Yoweri Museveni is expected as chief guest.

The package was announced by Njuki Emmanuel the head of legal and corporate affairs at Nile Breweries Ltd, at an event held at the kingdom headquarters at Bugembe, Jinja city.

Present was Busoga Kingdom’s Prime Minister Dr. Joseph Muvawala and Rt. Hon Justine Kasule Lumumba the Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister who is also head of Media and Entertainment committee on the Kyabazinga Royal Wedding Central organizing committee.

Others were Eng. Patrick Batumbya the chairperson Kyabazinga Royal Wedding Central organizing committee, his deputy Martin Tibalira, Isabalangira of Busoga Samuel Nkuutu Zirabamuzale and Busoga Kingdom Ministers who included Owek. Alex Luganda (Constitutional Affairs), Owek. Ivan Kiirya (State for Finance), Owek. James Mukembo (Youth), Owek. Ranmal Keshwala (Commerce and Industry), Owek. Edward Munaaba (General Duties) and Owek. Nkuutu among others.

Njuki explained that the package includes cash to facilitate the activities of the Royal Wedding, free drinks to be served to guests at the 12 centres across the kingdom, where organizers have planned to have live screening of the wedding proceedings.

It also includes broadcasting partnerships with media companies, souvenirs that the company intends to give to the king’s guests, as well as the brewing of a Nile Special Lager purposely for the royal wedding.

Njuki also revealed that Nile Breweries will use all its platforms including its billboards across the country to popularize the event.

He said the contribution was in appreciation of the partnership and good working relationship that the company enjoys with the kingdom dating from as far as the 1950s when the beer company as established.

He also pledged that Nile Breweries would take part in the Busoga Royal Banquet slated for October 27, 2023 at the Kololo Independence grounds in Kampala.

Owek. Muvawala, commended Nile Breweries for its generosity, noting that it signifies the importance and weight of the kyabazinga as a brand, built overtime.

Eng. Batumbya called upon other companies and industries plus Abasoga to continue contributing towards the Royal Wedding ceremony.