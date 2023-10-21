President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged the leadership of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to involve the police and the Wanainchi to hunt for criminals terrorising Ugandans.

In his statement issued today, the President who is also the Commander In Chief of UPDF said, “The UPDF should involve the Police and the Wanainchi to hunt for these groups, running from Congo. They are no longer a military problem. They are; Police, popular vigilance and anti-terrorism efforts. We are destroying their base in Congo.”

President Museveni also informed Ugandans that today, the army was able to successfully attack the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Our gunships attacked a big camp of these criminals, 60kms from the border, Ntoroko side. The attack was devastating because it was a clear target and the reconnaissance plane, was monitoring from the air,” he said.

“Congratulations to our Air-Force and the SDR that locates these criminals.”

The President further disclosed that the army is still actively hunting for the group of five criminals that burnt the lorry, the tourist van and killed the two tourists with their driver in Kasese.

“The group is being hunted in the area to the left of Bweera- Kikoroongo Road as you come from Bweera. We salute H.E. Tshisekedi for agreeing to work with us to uproot these criminals.”