BY NELLY OTTO

MESSAGES of condolences continue to flow from near and far following the death of one of Uganda’s seasoned politicians, Henry Kisaja Maguma Kyemba popularly known as Henry Kyemba which occurred on Wednesday.

According to family sources, Kyemba, 84(8th February1939-19 October, 2023) died following several months of suffering from diabetes-related complications from the home of his eldest daughter Susan Kyemba who was taking care of him at Namuwongo near Kampala.

A retired UPDF soldier Col Tony Otoa who competed with Kyemba to represent Jinja West as a Constituent Assembly Delegate (CAD) in 1994 has described the deceased as a fine politician and statesman.

“…on my own behalf and that of my family, the people of Lango under Tekwaro Lango cultural institution, I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and people of Busoga upon this loss…”,Otoa mourns.

Otoa, in his late 80s who now serves as Special Advisor to the Tekwaro Lango Cultural institution under the Paramount Chief(Won Nyaci) Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, describes Kyemba as a man of the people.

“…I talked to him two weeks ago and had promised to pay him a visit at the end of this month, so it was shocking to hear that comrade Kyemba has gone to be with the Lord…”,he said.

It should be recalled that Otoa, then to the rank of a major in 1994 staged a spirited campaign to contest for the CA delegate for Jinja West which race was basically between him and the now deceased Kyemba.

It took the efforts of President Yoweri Museveni to ask Otoa to step down; hence giving Kyemba the much desired victory.Otoa was later appointed as one of the UPDF delegates which made the 1995 constitution.

“…it was a hot but very peaceful and friendly campaign with my now departed comrade whom I will always remember for many things, especially his amiable character even in difficult situations…”the retired soldier-turned cultural leader reminisces.

President Yoweri Museveni has granted Kyemba an official funeral, meaning all the expenses will be met by the government which he served diligently and prudently.

According to the programme released by the Government Spokesperson Dr Chris Baryomunsi, there will be a vigil on Sunday 22 October at Plot 71B Lake Drive, Port Bell Luzira, near Kampala.

On Monday 23rd October there will be a funeral service at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe, then a special session of Parliament to pay tribute will be held on 24th October, 2023 to be followed with a special sitting by Jinja City Council on Wednesday 25 October, 2023, thereafter in the afternoon there will be a funeral service at Christ Cathedral Bugembe.

The body of Kyemba will be laid to rest in the afternoon of Thursday 26 October, 2023 at Wanyama Road, Bugembe Town Council in Jinja City.

Kyemba will be given a three-gun salute by the Uganda Police Force who has also been directed to oversee all the official burial ceremonies, including the provisions of tents and chairs at all venues.