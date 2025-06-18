The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, was today duly nominated to contest in the NRM primary elections as the Member of Parliament for Budiope West, 2026-2031, Buyende District.

‎The ceremony, presided over by the EC Chairman, Dr Tanga Odoi, was witnessed by members of the NRM Electoral Commission.

“I now duly nominate Hon. Minister Babirye Milly Babalanda to contest for the position of the constituency Member of Parliament for Budiope West, having fulfilled all the requirements,” Dr Tanga Odoi said.

Speaking to media shortly after her nomination, Minister Babalanda described the process as being transparent and encouraged NRM members contesting for different positions at all levels to be peaceful throughout the electoral exercise since these are in-house elections.

‎”I am now duly nominated as NRM candidate for the position of constituency Member of Parliament, Budiope West, Buyende District. The process is very simple and very transparent. I can see the fourth principle of NRM on democracy taking shape in this procedure. I congratulate Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanga Odoi, his team and the NRM secretariat for the smooth process of registering candidates who are going to contest for different positions in the NRM internal elections and subsequently in the national election.

Minister Babalanda hailed National Chairman and all NRM Stakeholders for the proper arrangements of the party, “I want to commend the National Chairman of the NRM Party, H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and all the CEC members for drawing these kinds of arrangements where members of the party practice democracy.”

The Minister assured the electorate of Budiope West Constituency that she is the true candidate to change the face value of Budiope West by emphasizing service delivery.

“I am a true, tested, trusted, and dependable leader who is ready to change our constituency of Budiope West.”