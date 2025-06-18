West Nile region celebrated a major educational milestone today as the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) unveiled its new Faculty of Engineering in Arua. The state-of-the-art facility, constructed by Vcon Construction—a subsidiary of Ruparelia Group—was commissioned by businessman Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia alongside Uganda’s Ambassador to Turkey, Nusurah Tiperu, and IUIU officials.

A Transformative Project

The newly completed faculty, set to open for the 2026/2027 academic year, features modern laboratories, lecture halls, and technical workshops designed to meet international engineering standards. The project also includes a 500-bed hostel to accommodate students from across Uganda.

Dr. Ruparelia, accompanied by his wife Jyotsna and daughter Sheena, emphasized education as a driver of national progress. “This facility will empower future engineers and bridge development gaps in West Nile,” he said. Vcon Construction delivered the project within two years, showcasing efficient execution.

Government and International Support

Ambassador Tiperu praised the collaboration between the Ugandan government and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), which provided a $13.5 million loan to fund the initiative. “This faculty aligns with Uganda’s vision to advance science, technology, and regional equity,” she stated.

The Faculty of Engineering—IUIU’s ninth faculty—will offer programs in civil, electrical, mechanical, and computer engineering, addressing the country’s demand for skilled professionals.

A Boost for West Nile

Local leaders and IUIU officials hailed the project as a “game-changer” for the region. “This facility will unlock opportunities for students who previously had to travel far for quality engineering education,” said Dr. Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, IUIU’s director.

The university’s #BridgingCommunities initiative underscores its commitment to inclusive education, particularly in underserved areas like Northern and Eastern Uganda.

Looking Ahead

With enrollment set to begin next year, the faculty is expected to spur job creation, innovation, and infrastructure development in West Nile. Dr. Ruparelia’s involvement reinforces his legacy in education philanthropy, while IUIU solidifies its reputation as a leading institution under the banner #MyUniversityMyPride.