To understand the context of Karamoja and its issues, I will begin this article by posing a question to the people of Karamoja: “Are the social problems in Karamoja a reality or are they a misconception and misrepresentation of the region? Various scholars and media houses have been unpacking and exposing Karamoja’s social problems since the 1920s, when record keeping began in the region. Some readers have questioned whether these revelations are facts, misconceptions, or misrepresentations of Karamoja.

In Levine’s (2010) study titled “What to do about Karamoja,” he presents empirical evidence suggesting that some of the perceived social problems in Karamoja are simply perceptions, misconceptions, and misrepresentations of the region. However, I disagree with Levine’s argument and contend that the people of Karamoja are indeed facing challenges in nearly every aspect of life.

Even those Karimojong’s who appear to have escaped social problems still live lives of misery characterized by high levels of instability (Marshak et. al cited by Muhereza 2019). Musubika (2017) stated that the social problems in Karamoja have escalated to the point where other people in Uganda have developed dehumanizing stereotypes against the Karamojong’s. However, I must ask: how long will these stereotypes about the Karamoja people and the region persist?

My appeal to the people of Karamoja is that if social problems are indeed a reality, we should not rely solely on philanthropic organisations from outside Karamoja as the only agents capable of delivering Karamoja from the current dilemma.

This should be the responsibility of the Karamojong’s themselves. The question may be how to do it, but my advice would be to apply critical thinking and government to increase funding to support the Karamoja subregion. Otherwise, if serious attention is not paid to Karamoja’s problems in the 21st century, we will be ashamed in the future, and our efforts will go unnoticed.

Just imagine, in 1968, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund hired a social scientist, Dr. Mary Jean Aerni, to conduct a study in Karamoja. She empirically described the people of Karamoja as being “handicapped” by social problems (Mamdani, 1982). Actually, if the problems in Karamoja are left un resolved, some of the region’s inhabitants might once again be described as being “handicapped” by the ongoing issues.

Ayub Mukisa (PhD)

Executive Director-Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com