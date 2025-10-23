Mbale – In a passionate address to voters in Northern City Division, independent parliamentary candidate Paul Wanyoto Mugoya positioned himself as the unyielding voice of the people, decrying the influence of political parties and pledging a manifesto rooted in tangible community action.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in what he called a “charter for progress,” Mugoya emphasized his freedom from party whips, vowing to represent farmers, teachers, mothers, and job-seeking youth without interference from Kampala’s elite.

“My boss is not a party leader in Kampala; my boss is the farmer in Namabasa, the teacher in Nakaloke, the mother in Namakwekwe, and the youth searching for a job. My boss is you,”

Mr Mugoya declared, drawing cheers from the audience. He lambasted the status quo, where MPs, he argued, arrive in Parliament beholden to caucuses rather than constituents. “For too long, we have been told to ‘toe the line.’ They go to Kampala and forget the promises they made in our villages. That era ends now.”

As an independent, Mugoya framed his candidacy not as a liability but a superpower. “I owe my loyalty to one group and one group only: the people of Northern City Division. I will not be silenced by a party whip. When I speak in Parliament, the only voice you will hear is your own.” He dismissed opponents’ appeals to government connections, countering: “Do not send me because I know them; send me because I will tell them the truth. The people don’t need more promises; we need action and results.”

Mr Mugoya’s speech, delivered under the “flag of our community,” highlighted his track record of grassroots initiatives, positioning them as proof of his commitment beyond rhetoric. He outlined six core pledges, each tied to past efforts and future deliverables, underscoring a vision free from partisan constraints.

On health, Mr Mugoya touted his organization of medical camps in Namabasa, empowerment of Village Health Teams (VHTs), and provision of tents, supplies, and a renovated facility at Namakwekwe Health Center, complete with a boda boda ambulance. “While others made promises, I hosted medical camps,” he said. His pledge: Regular camps and a full motor vehicle ambulance, funded directly as “your MP’s response to your cry,” not a party handout.

In education, Mugoya recalled supporting teachers’ SACCOs amid neglect from others. He committed to lobbying fiercely for better pay and school infrastructure, unbound by party discipline. A flagship initiative: The “Omubaka Scholarship Fund,” launching in 2026 to support 10 brilliant students. “Your child’s future is my policy,” he affirmed.

Empowering youth and women emerged as a battle against “empty slogans.” Mr Mugoya promised to transform talent into income through practical programs for boda boda riders and enterprises, while championing social justice as a direct advocate for constituents.

Infrastructure woes, particularly water access, drew sharp focus. Having rehabilitated 10 boreholes independently, Mugoya pledged oversight of the government’s Namatyale water project. “I will ensure it is completed efficiently and fairly, and I will hold the contractors accountable directly, without any party loyalty getting in the way.”

Social welfare took a compassionate turn, with Mr Mugoya noting his distribution of tents and chairs for funerals to 70% of communities. He vowed to expand this, providing transport for mourners and a hearse. “Compassion should never be a partisan issue.”

Finally, land justice loomed large, with the unresolved Kakungulu land dispute branded a “stain on our community.” As an independent, Mugoya pledged to “fearlessly champion a just and final resolution,” unencumbered by party interests.

The speech culminated in a stark choice: “Do you want an MP who reports to a party boss in Kampala, or an MP who reports to you, right here?” Mugoya, closing with a call to arms, urged voters to “send me to Parliament not to follow, but to lead. Not to listen to party bosses, but to shout the demands of the people!”

“Together, we will take back our power. Together, we will build a Northern City Division that works for US!” he roared, invoking divine blessings on the division.

Mr Mugoya’s independent bid has gained traction in a polarized political landscape, where party loyalty often trumps local needs. With elections approaching, his emphasis on accountability resonates amid widespread disillusionment. Supporters hailed the address as a “wake-up call,” while critics may view his anti-party stance as naive in Uganda’s entrenched system. As Northern City Division weighs its options, Mugoya’s message—action over promises—echoes loudly.