Elias Nalukoola, the incumbent MP for Kawempe North, has pledged continued support for Apex Digital Skills, a youth-focused digital empowerment program, if re-elected in 2026. His comments were made during a community outreach session with young innovators and tech trainees in the division.

Apex Digital Skills, launched in 2025 by activist Nyanzi Martin Luther, offers training in digital marketing, computer literacy, coding, and creative media. The initiative was developed to address unemployment and limited digital access among urban youth, particularly in Kampala’s informal settlements.

Nalukoola praised the initiative’s efforts, saying grassroots programs like Apex demonstrate the potential for locally driven solutions. “We cannot ignore what’s being done here. If re-elected, I will advocate for resources and government partnerships to strengthen such innovations,” he said.

However, some critics argue that such pledges often surface during campaign seasons and are rarely followed up with tangible action. They urged the MP to demonstrate more consistent engagement with existing youth programs beyond election cycles.

During the event, Nalukoola interacted with trainees who highlighted challenges such as inadequate internet access, lack of equipment, and insufficient mentorship. He acknowledged the gaps and pointed to the need for broader government involvement in community digital programs.

Nalukoola also suggested the creation of a national digital skills fund to support hubs like Apex. “This shouldn’t just be a Kawempe issue. We need structured funding to support digital education nationwide,” he said, emphasizing the role of Parliament in shaping such policies.

The absence of Apex founder Nyanzi Martin Luther at the event drew some questions, but Nalukoola credited him for pioneering the program and promoting digital literacy among youth in underserved areas.

Local observers noted that while Nalukoola’s intentions align with growing calls for youth empowerment, implementation remains key. “A lot has been promised before, so we are watching closely,” said one attendee.

With elections approaching in 2026, the spotlight is turning to candidates’ long-term plans for innovation, skills development, and employment. Whether Apex Digital Skills becomes a model for national replication may depend on more than just campaign promises.