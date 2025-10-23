President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today called on Ugandans to embrace the four pillars of peace, development, wealth creation, and free education as the foundation for transforming their communities and the country at large.

The President made the remarks while addressing a mammoth crowd at his campaign rally in Kitgum Municipality, where he emphasized that the NRM government has brought peace and unity by rejecting the politics of tribe and religion.

“The NRM has brought peace. It is not easy to create peace in a pre-industrial country. In underdeveloped countries, people are often confused about which question is right — politics of tribe or politics of interest,” President Museveni said.

He noted that the foundation of Uganda’s peace was laid when the NRM refused to embrace sectarian politics.

“The first thing that helped us achieve peace was that we did not accept the politics of sectarianism, religion, or tribe. The NRM made it clear that we don’t care about your tribe or religion; what we care about is whether you know what to do. That is how we built a strong army,” he added.

President Museveni said that after peace, the second priority for the NRM government has been development, particularly in building economic and social infrastructure. He pointed to the tarmac road from Olwiyo–Anaka–Kitgum, electricity extension from Lira to Lamwo up to the South Sudan border, and the railway from Tororo–Lira–Gulu–Pakwach as evidence of steady progress in Northern Uganda.

The President also commended the region’s progress in water access, noting that out of 686 rural villages, 572 now have access to safe water, representing 83% coverage, while efforts continue to connect the remaining villages.

He cautioned leaders and citizens against attempting to implement all development projects at once, advising them to prioritize strategically.

“The problem is that people try to do everything at the same time. That is not how the NRA works. If you cannot do all things at the same time, ask yourself what comes first. For me, I recommend defense so that you are safe, then roads, electricity, and education. The rest can come after,” he said.

President Museveni further listed ongoing road projects in the region, including the Gulu–Awere–Kochokilak–Patongo–Abim road, and plans to upgrade several Health Centre IIs to Health Centre IIIs in sub-counties across Kitgum and Lamwo districts.

On education, the President expressed concern that some parishes still lack government schools despite the presence of 88 government primary schools and 8 government secondary schools in the district.

“We have 72 parishes and 88 government schools, meaning schools are more than the parishes, yet there are 30 parishes without government schools. Who allows this? In the next government plan, we shall construct more schools,” he said.

He also spoke about his commitment to free education, noting that when he met resistance in government schools, he personally initiated skilling hubs through the State House to promote technical and vocational training.

“Because I faced opposition in implementing free education, I used my power through the State House to build skilling hubs where no one could resist my idea. Those children who had lost hope are now producing things like hospital beds, shoes, and other products that were being imported from China,” he said.

Turning to wealth creation, President Museveni urged residents not to confuse development with personal wealth, explaining that while the government can provide infrastructure, individuals must use it to create their own prosperity.

“Don’t mix development with wealth. Development is good, but wealth and poverty are mine alone. This message of wealth creation is for everyone,” he said.

He revealed that the government’s restocking program will resume to reinforce wealth creation efforts in Northern Uganda.

“We had started restocking but faced some legal issues. We had paid Shs.159 billion, then held meetings with leaders and elders. I proposed giving five cows per homestead in all regions, and that idea was adopted. The Acholi leaders agreed but also asked that war claimants be compensated because the war lasted longer in Acholi compared to other regions. We shall look into that because it’s true—the war lasted longer here,” the President said.

He added that once households receive livestock and engage in productive enterprises, their livelihoods will significantly improve.

Hon. Okello Oryem, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, thanked the President for the peace and development in the region and requested urgent action to address the problem of elephants straying into communities, as well as the creation of Chua East District, a pledge the President had made earlier.

The Minister of State for Environment, Hon. Beatrice Anywar commended the President for the wealth creation programs and affirmed Kitgum’s unwavering support for the NRM government, saying the people will not let go of the progress achieved under its leadership.

The Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Relief and Refugees, also Kitgum District Woman MP, Hon. Lillian Aber appealed to the President to upgrade Kitgum Hospital to a regional referral hospital, noting that it serves a large population from both Kitgum and Lamwo districts.

The NRM District Chairperson for Kitgum, Mr. Ongom Lapyem, thanked the President for transforming education in the district, recalling that in 1986, Kitgum had only two secondary schools, yet now every sub-county has at least one.

He also lauded the President for initiating the Parish Development Model (PDM), which has lifted many households out of poverty, and raised the issue of wild animals from Kidepo National Park disturbing communities.

“Before talking about other NRM gains, I must thank the President personally for sponsoring my education. I am one of the NRM’s own success stories,” Mr. Lapyem added.

President Museveni concluded his address by urging the people of Kitgum to continue supporting the NRM for the consolidation of peace, development, wealth creation, and education.

KITGUM DISTRICT FACTSHEET

• Population (2024 Census): 239,655

• Total Voters (2025): 119,812

• Constituencies: 4

• Sub-Counties/Town Councils: 22

• Parishes: 83

• Villages: 687

Cattle Compensation: 4,836 claimants have been compensated a total of Shs.43.6 billion. In Kitgum, 700 claimants have received Shs.5.97 billion.

Parish Development Model (PDM): Kitgum District and Municipality have cumulatively received Shs.25.49 billion, with over 98% disbursed to 25,339 households (50.8% coverage).

Emyooga Program: 54 SACCOs with 22,398 members have received a total of Shs.2.02 billion.

Education: 99 government primary schools (70,034 pupils) and 9 government secondary schools (3,608 students). Plans are underway to construct three new seed schools under UgIFT and USEEP. Thirty parishes still lack government primary schools.

Health: Out of 22 sub-counties, 12 have a health facility (HCIII, HCIV, or Hospital). Plans are in place to upgrade several HCIIs to HCIIIs and construct new ones in Namokora, Omiya Anyima, Mucwini East, and Tager Division. Kitgum Municipality has a government hospital, while Namokora HCIV serves Chua East.

Water and Sanitation: 572 of 686 rural villages (83%) have access to safe water. Piped water systems serve Kitgum, Lagoro, Namokora, and Mucwini. Dog Dam B Solar Irrigation Scheme is at 50% completion, with Oget and Luguric Solar Irrigation Schemes planned.