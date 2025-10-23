A recent GeoPoll survey revealed that about 72% of Ugandan respondents have placed a bet, one of the highest rates in Africa. And this is an upward trend.

For many Ugandans, it’s not just about the thrill of the game, it’s the ease of betting through mobile platforms and the chance to win real money.

Among the platforms driving this frenzy is Paripesa Uganda, a global bookmaker known for its enticing bonuses and game variety. If you’re looking to check out a new platform in Uganda, then you’re in the right place.

We review Paripesa in this article so you can understand their bonuses, games, rules, and overall gambling environment.

Why Paripesa is Popular in Uganda

Local access

Smooth registration via the website or app.

Easy-to-use mobile experience for Android and iPhone users.

Growing local player base.

Lucrative bonuses for new players .

How to Create an Account on Paripesa Uganda

To get started exploring the platform, follow the simple steps below to register an account:

Visit the official Paripesa website or mobile app. Click the registration button on the homepage You can use a phone number or an email address for your registration Fill the form and verify your number or address from the previous step.

Once you are done with the steps, you can deposit funds and claim your welcome bonuses.

What are the Bonuses and Promotions in Paripesa Uganda?

You get the chance to kick off your betting journey on Paripesa with one of many bonuses. Ongoing promos are also available for existing players.

First Deposit Bonus: Depositing funds as a new user makes you eligible for a 100% match bonus, up to €100. Additionally, you can get higher bonus funds and 150 free spins for selected slots when you opt in for the Welcome Package at checkout.

Cashback Offers: For existing sports bettors, weekly cashbacks are available every Tuesday. This offers you a 3% cashback bonus. If you prefer casino games, there’s also the Casino VIP Cashback offering high rollers more cashback bonuses.

Special Sports Promotions: Choose from many available promotions on the platform such as the 50% Second Deposit bonus, the Turbo Saturday with 100% bonus on Saturdays, or even the Betting Marathon with free bets.

Casino Promotions: if you enjoy casino games, there’s a collection of promos for you as well. For instance, meeting the required deposit amount puts you in the door for bonuses and 100 free spins every Thursday. There’s also a 50% deposit bonus on Sundays, a weekly Spin Race, and much more.

Always do well to read the terms and conditions for these bonuses. Paripesa impressively has well written bonus pages to guide you. Key things to note: minimum deposit amount, wagering requirements, eligibility, validity period, etc.

Payment Methods That Work in Uganda

The Deposit and Withdrawals page shows a diverse range of payment options. Whether you want to use Mobile money, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Tether USDT, the platform accepts all.

Typically, these methods mean your deposits will be instant while withdrawals could take a few minutes to a few business days. Note that whatever method you chose for deposit is what you must use for withdrawal.

50+ Games: Betting Options for Every Player

Ready to start the fun? Great. Everything you need is covered in Paripesa’s extensive collection of over 50 games and 1,000 daily sports events.

Football: Bet onChampions League games, CAF, Premier League, La Liga, etc.

Cricket: IPL and ICC events are available.

Tennis: Place bets on ATP, WTA, or Grand Slams.

Esports: League of Legends, Valorant, Dota 2, etc.

Other sports included: Horse racing, MMA, ice hockey, and more.

Pre betting, live betting, and live streaming are all available features on Paripesa Uganda. Check whether your event supports any of them.

Mobile Betting Experience

The Paripesa Uganda site gave us a smooth experience on mobile during review. The layout is intuitive enough to find your way around even for a novice. What’s more? If you want the added convenience of on-the-go gaming, simply download the dedicated mobile app. All you need to do is click on the install app link on the site.

Are there Security and Responsible Gaming Features at Paripesa?

Paripesa is a licensed broker with a global reputation, so it’s safe to say you can expect the industry standard when it comes to player protection. With SSL encryption, the site keeps your transactions away from unwanted eyes.

What about responsible gambling?

Age restrictions: Blocks individuals under 18.

Self Exclusion: Close your account for a specified period.

Transaction Limits: Reduce the amount of your stakes.

All these responsible gaming practices help keep impulsive gambling at bay.

Is there Customer Support?

To reach out to customer support for any queries you may have, the live chat feature is on the website a single click away. Email and social media handles are also available. We recommend exploring the in-depth FAQs for each promo or event that piques your interest.

Final Verdict

Paripesa Uganda is a top choice for local bettors because the platform is secure, easy to use, and has a diverse collection of games. Additionally, the bonuses offered to both old and new players are nearly unmatched in the industry.

Visit Paripesato start enjoying these benefits today.