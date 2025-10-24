As holiday cheer begins to fill Kampala, Speke Resort Munyonyo is setting the pace for a memorable festive season with its newly unveiled programme of events, accommodation options and lakeside delights. The resort — perched on the northern shores of Lake Victoria in Kampala’s Munyonyo area — has announced its 2025 festive season offering as “a lakeside affair with everything to live (and stay)”.

Luxury, Fine dining, family-friendly entertainment

From the moment guests arrive, the resort promises a full-spectrum experience: luxury rooms, fine dining, family-friendly activities and immersive entertainment. With a reputation built on high-profile conferences and luxury leisure, Speke Resort Munyonyo is now turning its focus to delivering holiday magic for Ugandan families and international visitors alike.

According to the programme, celebrations start in earnest as December approaches. Guests will be able to take advantage of thoughtfully curated accommodation packages that span deluxe rooms, garden villas and executive suites — allowing families, couples and groups to select the level of indulgence that fits their style. The lakeside location provides a serene backdrop for holiday photos, cocktails by the water, and evening strolls under the stars.

On the entertainment front, the resort has indicated a rich schedule of festivities: live bands, gourmet buffets, themed dinners, kids’ carnivals, movie nights, and even fireworks displays to ring in the new year. Activities for children include petting zoos, bouncing castles and supervised play zones, giving parents peace of mind as they relax into the festive ambience.

Dining is set to shine with special menus crafted for the season. From Christmas Eve and Christmas Day specials to an elegant New Year’s Eve gala, the resort promises culinary excellence designed to match the setting — lakeside, lush and celebratory. Guests can expect full-board options in certain packages, allowing them to focus on enjoyment rather than logistics.

Resort’s broader appeal

Beyond the festivities, the announcement also underscores the resort’s broader appeal: whether one is staying for business or pleasure, the facilities here — from the marina and equestrian centre to conference halls and wellness spaces — deliver on versatility and comfort. The festive programme is therefore positioned not just as a short-term event, but as an extension of the resort’s overall offering to create lasting holiday memories.

In launching the 2025 programme, Speke Resort Munyonyo invites everyone from Kampala and beyond to ‘come alive’ by the lakeside. It is a call to families seeking a break from routine, couples interested in a romantic retreat, and friends eager for a joyous gathering in festive surroundings. Early booking is encouraged, as rooms always fill swiftly during this season of heightened demand.

For Ugandans keen to celebrate Christmas and usher in the New Year in style, this means more than just staying away from home — it means immersing in a full-blown celebration that ticks the boxes of luxury, leisure and celebration. Speke Resort Munyonyo has thus positioned itself not merely as a place to stay, but as a destination to live the season.

As the days wind down to the end of the year, the resort’s “lakeside affair” invites guests to trade the ordinary for the extraordinary — to sip, savour, laugh and linger by the shimmering waters of Lake Victoria, and to leave behind more than just footprints in the sand.