The 5 habits of highly effective legislators

Habit 3: Be entrepreneurial with positions of institutional power.

Habits 4 and 5 point to compromise, and are found among lawmakers all across the political spectrum. Despite opposing underlying ideologies, effective lawmakers know that nothing in Congress can be accomplished alone, without building coalitions across the ideological divide, across parties, and across branches of government. For example, with Democrats regaining control of the Senate (along with the House) during President Reagan’s final two years, Rep. Hamilton Fish (R-N.Y.) needed to bridge the ideological divide between Reagan and Sen. Edward M. Kennedy. By making sure both sides won on the issues they cared the most about, Fish helped secure passage of the Fair Housing Act Amendments of 1988, and later played a key role in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

As the 61 newly elected freshman in the House and 13 new senators enter Congress this week, they face a choice. They can keep up the partisan rhetoric and bomb-throwing that has made Congress so reviled. Or they can figure out how to be effective lawmakers and make their institution effective as a result.

None of them campaigned on maintaining the status quo, on business as usual. And the above habits, if internalized and cultivated, offer them a recipe for success. Moreover, new members can rely on the role models of highly effective lawmakers who are returning with them to Congress.