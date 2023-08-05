President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met the former President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E Uhuru Kenyatta.

The meeting took place at State House Entebbe.

Without divulging into details of the meeting, the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) stated, “The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) wishes to inform the General Public that the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has today, 5th of August 2023, met the former President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, the facilitator of the Democratic Republic of Congo Peace Process, at State House, Entebbe.”