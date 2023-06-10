President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni delivered his State of the Nation Address ahead of reading the 2023/2024 Financial Year budget at. Kololo Independence Grounds on Wednesday and security was among the items addressed.

Museveni starred by encouraging citizens about the current peaceful security situation from border to border with the exception of a few spillover effects from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

He assured the country and investors that the country is secure and reaffirmed commitment to always ensure safety of citizens and their property.

“Uganda’s borders remain secure, save for the spill-over effects occasioned by activities of negative armed groups in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

I wish to assure Ugandans and investors that Uganda is a secure and peaceful country.” He said.

On the recent spate of gun violence and killing of innocent people, Museveni laid out a number of interventions being put in place to address the situation.

These include, among others, strengthening the capacity of security agencies to address emerging security threats; addressing discipline issues of security personnel in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda Police and Uganda Prisons Services; enhancing the security infrastructure to detect crime before it happens; and addressing the welfare of personnel in security uniforms.

He singled out the ability to manage a huge, pre-announced event like the recent Martyrs Day without any insecurity incident while terrorists are still running around in neighbouring countries such as Congo, Somalia, as a commendable feat that demands salutations for the country’s security security personnel, weaknesses, here and there, notwithstanding.

Most notable among the interventions mentioned by the president in efforts to arrest the situation is the commitment to improve the welfare of men and women in uniform.

The matter concerning the welfare of the security in the country emerged into a very hot topic of debate following the murser by shooting of former junior Labour Minister, Rtd Col. Charles Engole by his guard Pvte Wilson Sabiiti.

The trigger happy guard had fallen to the government for a neck strangling financial situation he underwent as those above seemed not bothered about his plight.

The President, in response trashed calls from the public to enhance pay for the military, in Austin that such a move would make the army lose its main tenet of sacrifice and patriotism.

Although Museveni did not elaborate what he meant by improving their welfare in the barracks, there is some sigh of relief that it could indeed entail enhanced remuneration.