Police in Rukungiri district have arrested a 30 year old man for killing own wife and defiling his daughter.

The suspect has been identified as Ramadhan Tumwebonire who allegedly strangled his 27 year old wife Emilly Kyarikunda.

The suspect allegedly killed his wife out of shame after being asked why he defiled his 13 year old biological daughter.

It’s alleged that on Thursday evening the Suspect, a resident of Bikurungu town cell, central ward, Bikurungu town council in Rukungiri district, had carnal knowledge with his biological daughter, a pupil in primary Five at Centenary Primary school, when the mother, now the deceased, had sent her to cut banana leaves to be used to prepare food.

It’s further alleged that after the act, the suspect ordered the victim not to tell anyone.

However, when she reached home,she informed the mother who out of anger inquired to know why the husband had done so.

They moved to their bedroom leaving the victim, siblings and their maternal aunt one Shillah in the sitting room.

Aunt Shillah had came from Ruhinda Sub county for a visit.

At around 10pm, the suspect returned at the sitting room to pick the children and when Shillah asked where the sister was, the suspect said that he didn’t know where she had gone, something that caused suspicion and made Shillah move to check their rented room where she found the sister dead.

According to the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate,an immediate neighbor identified as Paddy Ashaba was informed and when he reached at the scene, traced, arrested Ramadhan and handed him over to Police at Bikurungu where a case of murder and aggravated defilement were preferred against him.

Maate says the two scenes of crime were visited, examined and documented, the body was conveyed to Rwakabengo health centre III for Postmortem and the victim of defilement was taken to Rukungiri Police health centre III for Examination.