Former Lubaga South lawmaker Kato Lubwama has warned President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni saying that he is not bigger than Ugandans.

Lubwama says that Mr Museveni should not think that he is bigger than all Ugandans to start removing whatever article he does not like in the constitution.

While speaking on one of the local YouTube channels, Mr. Lubwama warned that whenever President Museveni wants to bend laws towards his side he summons the NRM caucus amend the constitution in his favour, which he says is wrong.

“Mr. Museveni please cool your pressure, you will not manage this issue of bail. Even men who were more savage than you failed to remove bail from the constitution even Hitler did not remove bail. I will advise you to let go of this issue because you are fighting with the entire state and even the population.”

He added that President Museveni, advocating for the removal of bail or Police bonds, is tearing down his own constitution which awards the right to bail. “Let him come and tell the nation the people he wants to arrest. Don’t think that as you succeeded in removing age limits, you will also succeed in this. This is a matter of national concern; age limit was your personal gain but bail is a national issue.”

He emphasized that the existence of bail in the country helps to investigate the case however the moment it’s removed innocent people will die in jails.

“The absence of bail will lead to increased killings and jailing of innocent people which in turn will also lead to mob justice. President Museveni must not think that is the Alpha and Omega, this country has been ruled by many people such as Muteesa, Idi Amin and they are no more. People loved you, so don’t take their love for you for granted.”

President Museveni’s move to remove the bail from the constitution began recently at the end of last month when he vowed to challenge the issue of Police bond and court bail.

‘‘I will not accept the issue of the bond by police in cases like this. I’m going to discuss with the Attorney General to see how we stop this nonsense. On the issue of bail, we are continuing to discuss this with stakeholders and nobody will stop us. How can we have a system like this? First of all, it annoys people because for them they may not know the difference between bail and being released. The public gets annoyed,’’ he said.