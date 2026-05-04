UPDF Battle Group XLVII Joins AUSSOM Mission In Somalia

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), deployed under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), officially received Battle Group 47 (XLVII) into the mission area, with a call to maintain vigilance, operational readiness, and strict discipline throughout their tour of duty.

While welcoming the incoming troops, the Sector One Contingent Commander, Brigadier General Jackson Kayanja, urged the soldiers to foster teamwork across all units and departments.

“Maintain the spirit of teamwork; we are here as one force serving under AUSSOM,” he said.

He reminded the troops to uphold the Pan-African spirit, emphasising that the UPDF’s presence in Somalia is rooted in the principles of Pan-Africanism.

“We are here to support our brothers and sisters in achieving lasting peace and stability,” he said.

The Sector One Deputy Commander, Colonel Francis Aragamoi Obita, cautioned the new arrivals against the misuse of social media, stressing the importance of operational security and responsible communication.

The briefing was attended by senior and junior officers, among others.