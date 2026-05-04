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President Museveni Hosts Luncheon for Outgoing Cabinet 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today hosted a luncheon in honour of the outgoing cabinet at State House, Entebbe.

During the event, President Museveni commended members for their service and contribution to Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.

He also praised the cabinet for its historic role in steering the country to middle-income status, noting that the milestone reflects collective effort, discipline, and commitment.

The President also acknowledged the team’s role in the recent electoral process, describing the outcome as a collective achievement, while expressing confidence in continued economic growth in the coming term.

On the other hand, President Museveni emphasised the need for strong ethical leadership, calling for renewed commitment to integrity, accountability, and patriotism in public service.


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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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