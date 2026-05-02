Secure Your Property Now, Nabakooba Tells Married Couples

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, has urged couples to take land registration seriously, saying it is a critical step toward reducing the growing number of family land disputes across Uganda.

Speaking at a couples’ retreat in Busimbi Division, Mityana District on May 1, Nabakooba advised spouses to ensure proper documentation of their property while still alive, warning that failure to do so often fuels conflict among family members.

“I have a case I am handling of a child who was chasing his mother from land, arguing that the properties belonged to his late father,” she said.

The retreat, organized by the Mother’s Union Central Region under the Church of Uganda Mityana Diocese, was held under the theme “When Christ anchors your marriage, storms don’t win.”

It attracted participants from seven dioceses, including Mityana, Namirembe, Luwero, Mukono, West Buganda, Central Buganda, and Kampala.

Nabakooba emphasized that beyond legal documentation, families must nurture strong spiritual values in their children, noting that respect and fear of God can prevent conflicts over property.

“We have been having disagreements in families where children want to cut each other because of properties. Others want to send away their aging parents,” she said, urging couples to guide and counsel their children consistently.

She also cited cases of long-standing marriages breaking down over property, including one involving an elderly man attempting to evict his wife despite years of shared investment.

The service was led by Marcus Dogo, Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese in Nigeria, with James Bukomeko serving as co-celebrant.

In his sermon, Bishop Dogo called on couples to prioritize prayer and spiritual grounding in their marriages, warning that families lacking faith are more vulnerable to collapse.

“A man or a woman that cannot pray, your house will be shattered,” he said, as he cautioned against adultery and materialism, which he said often destabilize relationships.

He further addressed issues such as infertility, urging couples to place love above all else and remain committed even in challenging circumstances.

“When God was creating a woman, He said let me make for you a helper. He didn’t say children,” Bishop Dogo preached.

In his remarks, Bishop Bukomeko encouraged parents to invest in their children’s education and moral upbringing, saying this would strengthen both families and the wider community.

“We shall get powerful people in this Diocese. Young people have been so supportive to me,” he said, recalling how children he mentored during his early ministry later grew up to support his work internationally.

He added that nurturing God-fearing children remains a central mission of Mityana Diocese, noting that strong values instilled early can help prevent future family conflicts, including those related to land ownership.