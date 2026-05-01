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President Museveni emphasises wealth creation as pathway to sustainable employment 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today presided over the celebration of the International Labour Day at Nkoyoyo Boarding Primary School Grounds in Matale, Buikwe District, calling on Ugandans to focus on wealth creation as the pathway to sustainable employment.

The celebrations were held under the theme: “Safeguarding Uganda’s Progress: Empowering the Workforce and Promoting Decent Work for Competitive Enterprise.”

The President emphasized that job opportunities already exist within agriculture if properly utilized.

He cited the example of Mr. Richard Nyakana of Fort Portal, who operates on just 1.2 acres of land and earns over UGX 200 million annually, employing 12 people through poultry and dairy farming.

President Museveni noted that Uganda has about 40 million acres of arable land, arguing that if citizens emulate such models, job creation would naturally follow.

“The issue is not jobs, it is about following government advice,” he said, urging Ugandans to adopt the four-acre model or even smaller-scale ventures like that of Basangwa in Kamuli, who started poultry farming on a 50 by 100 plot of land and now earns significantly.

He cautioned citizens against rushing into business without proper planning, advising them to avoid high-interest commercial bank loans. Instead, he encouraged borrowing from the Uganda Development Bank, which offers lower interest rates. He also highlighted government support through the Parish Development Model (PDM), revealing plans to double its funding in the next government term, while urging beneficiaries to repay loans to sustain the initiative.

Addressing workers’ welfare, President Museveni pledged that the government will secure land near industrial parks to construct affordable housing. He added that if private investors are unavailable, the National Housing and Construction Company will be tasked to undertake the project.

On education, the President acknowledged concerns about irrelevant courses and said the Ministry of Education would provide clearer guidance.

“We are really going to take it up,” he assured.

Reflecting on industrial growth, President Museveni attributed the rise of over 5,000 factories to sustained peace and strategic investment in electricity.

He recalled the 2005–2006 load shedding crisis and his directive to prioritize power generation.

He urged Members of Parliament to support key infrastructure projects, including electricity expansion, oil refinery development , water transport initiatives with Tanzania, and railway construction, alongside increased funding for agriculture through PDM.

He further stressed the need to transition more Ugandans into the money economy, urging legislators to assess how many of their constituents are productively engaged.

On fisheries, he called for stricter regulation of fishing activities, warning that not everyone can depend on lake resources.

The President also warned against wetland encroachment, advocating for sustainable use.

He cited Limoto Wetland, where farmers shifted from rice growing to fish farming at the edges, earning over UGX 70 million per acre. He explained that preserved wetlands support irrigation, pointing to a government farm in Bushenyi using irrigation and fertilizers to produce 53 tonnes of bananas, compared to just 5 tonnes by neighboring farmers using traditional methods.

On savings, President Museveni raised concerns about underutilization of funds under the National Social Security Fund Uganda (NSSF), suggesting investment in infrastructure such as toll roads, including the planned Kampala–Jinja expressway.

Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo thanked the President for prioritizing workers’ issues.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi praised the government for ensuring peace and security, describing it as a foundation for jobs, development, and food security.

She also highlighted Buikwe’s growing status as an industrial hub.

Mr. Okello Musa, Chairman General of the National Organization of Trade Unions, commended the rollout of the Public Service Pension Scheme set for July and the increase in the PAYE threshold.

He, however, raised concerns about worker accommodation and the mismatch in the education system.

Mr. Fred Bamwesigye, representing the Federation of Uganda Employers, lauded the government’s Third National Development Plan and the proposed increase in PDM funding from UGX 100 million to UGX 200 million, as well as the amended Employment Act.

The State Minister for Labour and Industrial Relations, Hon. Esther Anyakun, appreciated the President for assenting to labour-related legislation.


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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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