Labour Day: Museveni Pledges Funding for Fish Farmers, Orders Nkoyoyo School Renovation

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged increased government funding for Uganda’s fishing sector, promising targeted financial support to fish farmers and pond owners in the 2026–2027 financial year.

Speaking at national Labour Day celebrations in Buikwe District, held under the theme “Safeguarding Uganda’s Progress: Empowering the Workforce and Promoting Decent Work for Competitive Enterprises,” Museveni said government will prioritize productive sectors that directly improve household incomes.

Addressing thousands of workers and leaders, the President described fish farming as one of Uganda’s most promising yet underexploited economic activities.

He revealed that he has directed the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to identify fish farmers across the country—especially those with ponds—and ensure they receive financial backing to boost production.

“We must ensure that our fish farmers with ponds are identified and supported with funds,” Museveni said.

He noted that while government has previously spent heavily on activities such as preparations for major tournaments like Africa Cup of Nations involving the Uganda Cranes, more focus is now needed on sectors that directly generate income for citizens.

Museveni urged Ugandans, particularly in Buganda, to shift from short-term business ventures and invest in sustainable enterprises like aquaculture.

“There is a ready market for fish. Those who own ponds should concentrate on production because demand is high both nationally and beyond,” he emphasized.

Uganda’s fisheries sector remains a major pillar of the economy, supporting thousands of households through fishing, processing, and trade. The President said farmers operating along lake shores and wetlands are already contributing significantly to food security and employment.

However, he stressed the need for proper organization within the sector, calling for mandatory registration of fish farmers to streamline government support.

“Fish farmers must be registered so that government support reaches the right people without confusion,” he added.

Nkoyoyo School Gets Presidential Directive

Beyond fisheries, Museveni also directed the Ministry of Education and Sports to fund the renovation of Nkoyoyo Boarding Secondary School in Buikwe District.

He tasked the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ben Kumumanya, to prioritize the school’s rehabilitation and improve service delivery.

“We need to have a well-renovated school here,” the President said.

NSSF Urged to Invest in Roads

In a separate directive, Museveni advised the National Social Security Fund to expand investments into infrastructure, particularly road construction.

He highlighted the importance of modern transport networks in facilitating production and movement of goods, suggesting financing for toll roads such as the Entebbe highway.

Focus Shifts to Swearing-In Ceremony

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 12 at Kololo Independence Grounds, where he will take oath for his seventh term in office since 1986.

The event is expected to attract thousands of Ugandans, regional leaders, and international dignitaries. Organizing efforts are being led by the National Resistance Movement Secretariat under Secretary General Richard Todwong, alongside key party officials including Barbara Nekesa Oundo and Emmanuel Dombo.

Bottom Line

As Uganda marked Labour Day, the President’s message centered on shifting national focus toward productive sectors. With increased funding for fish farming, renewed attention to education infrastructure, and calls for strategic investments in roads, government is positioning economic growth around sustainability and workforce empowerment.