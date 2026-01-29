AUSSOM, Somali National Army Urged to Strengthen Collaboration

Troops of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and the Somali National Army (SNA) have been urged to strengthen unity and collaboration to effectively neutralise Al-Shabaab terrorists.

The call was made by the District Commissioner of Afgoye, Mr. Nur Osman, during an engagement at Afgoye Barracks, where he emphasised that close cooperation between international partners and Somali security forces remains vital to sustaining peace and stability in the area.

During the visit, the UPDF Battle Group 46 Commander, Colonel Saul Nabimanya, reaffirmed his commitment to continued cooperation and support for the Somali National Army in joint security operations.

“Coordinated operations and unity of effort between AUSSOM and the SNA will significantly strengthen security and accelerate the elimination of Al-Shabaab elements across our respective areas of responsibility,” said Col Nabimanya.

The Afgoye Mobile Police Commander, Colonel Nuur Laile, expressed appreciation to AUSSOM and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) for their continued role in maintaining security in Mogadishu and surrounding areas.

Similarly, the Commander of the SNA 25 Battalion, Colonel Mustaf Omer, commended AUSSOM for its contribution to stabilising Somalia and supporting national security institutions.

The engagements were attended by senior UPDF officers, local community leaders, and members of the Somali security forces.