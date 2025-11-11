President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today commissioned Joshua Cheptegei’s hotel in Kapchorwa district.

Mr. Cheptegei is Uganda’s top long distance runner who has won several international medals.

During the commissioning, President Museveni congratulated and thanked Mr. Cheptegei for not squandering the money he has earned from his talent.

“So we are going to support him. We are not allowed to make pledges during elections but in principle we have been supporting other people like manufacturers,even hotels, so we shall support him, the policy is already there,” he assured.

Mr. Cheptegei informed the President that he opted to set up a hotel in his home district in order to contribute to Uganda’s national development goals.

He noted that once complete, the hotel will create more jobs for Ugandans, with a projection of over 400 job opportunities.

“Already we have over 100 people working on this project since February this year, up to date,” Mr. Cheptegei said.

“Your Excellency, I’m your student and I think I’m getting it fairly right. Mzee this project is from the savings I have been earning. I first bought land in 2017 and added on it gradually.The project is going to take Shs26 billion to complete with the first phase taking Shs13 billion.”

He also thanked President Museveni for the continuous support to him and other athletes.

“We have been able to achieve a lot because of your support.”